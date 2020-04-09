Looking to boost your immunity? Ayurveda has the answer

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 22:28 IST

The entire world is suffering on account of the coronavirus outbreak. Practising social distancing and maintaining personal hygiene are necessary to protect yourself from the disease. Equally crucial is bolstering your immunity, as repeatedly emphasized by doctors.

The Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, recently issued an advisory suggesting Ayurveda-backed immunity boosting measures. Ayurveda is an ancient science of life that relies on natural ingredients. It is derived from the concepts of ‘Dinacharya’ or daily regimes and ‘Ritucharya’ or seasonal regimes to maintain a healthy life.

As highlighted in the advisory, start boosting your immunity by eating 1 tea spoon (10gm) of Chyawanprash in the morning. Diabetics should take sugar-free Chyawanprash.

You could consider Dabur Chyawanprash, as it has more than 40 Ayurvedic ingredients. It helps modulate our body’s natural killer cells to strengthen immunity. Also, don’t forget to drink herbal tea and turmeric milk.

The day-to-day measures to boost your immune system include drinking warm water, practising yoga and meditation, and using turmeric, cumin, coriander and garlic in cooking.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted about the protocol, urging us to follow it.

Watch the video to know more.