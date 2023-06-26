Louis Salon Offers New franchise across Country to Clients Who Want To Open Their Salons

Louis Salon is an American international chain of hairdressing salons founded in the California USA in 1990 by Peter Louis. Louis Salon has become the authority for discerning people around the world to rely on to have their Beauty needs met. In all our Members and Partners, we look for Excellence across the board, passion for their work, and genuine desire to give the “gift of Beauty”.

4000 Salons in 90 cities in the World passed the demanding Louis Salon accreditation process and are now forming the exclusive global Circle of the Louis Salon. Anywhere in the world, you are assured to experience the same premium quality service in a select environment, with a personal that speaks English if you desire to.

Benefits of Hair & Beauty Industry Business

The hair & beauty salon business is rarely the first option consider when they start evaluating any business. But, when they learn more, they find that hair & beauty industry is like no other.

Hair & beauty is an industry that is

All Cash business.

One time investment

Low Manpower cost, low operating cost.

Recession proof (how hard recession hit,

People can’t stop haircuts/ colour etc)

365 days revenue

Negligible seasonality - 12 month business

Is relevant in all community and economic climate.

Is a fundamental service, a basic necessity to all.

Doesn’t change or get obsolete with technology upgrades.

Have, low non-perishable inventory requirements.

Cannot be outsourced.

Is about making people look and feel good about themselves.

Very low competition – Social Barrier.

Why Louis Salon

It gives an entrepreneur the best of both worlds – the ability to own their franchise business, and ongoing access to support in marketing, advertising, recruiting, retention, training, management, and business. Planning. In addition, they have the power of a national brand working for them, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to bring them more business.

The ongoing business relationship we provide within the Louis Salon franchise includes the service, the products, and trademarks, as well as the entire business concept itself from marketing strategy, plan, Standard Operating Procedure, systems, formats, audits, billing software, training, quality control, ongoing assistance, guidance and supervision. In short, it provides small business (the franchisee) with the tools of big business (provided by the franchisor).

Start up Support

Location assistance / Site approval.

Salon design & constructions (Turnkey construction salon by empaneled architect of (Louis Salon)

Legal Obligation / license procurement

Franchise Business Operations

Pre-opening and going operational assistance to franchisees

Implements and assists with all operational programs and procedures, including the First salon Opening program

Schedules personalized visits to existing salons

Conducts regularly scheduled phone calls to discuss service, retail and training needs

Hosts the annual franchise Convention for all franchisees

Training

Provides in house training on Hair dressing and beauty skills.

Trains on customer service and salon operations.

Tie up with top Hair & beauty industry leaders to train on current trends and techniques

Grand Opening Ceremony – Our PR company will organize the grand opening day for your salon.

POS – Billing Software – We have a billing software which we have taken from the world largest salon software company. We will share the same software with you for your billing.

Marketing

Highly innovative/irresistible marketing offer like “Free pick & drop” & “life time hair cut free.

Merchandise Employee welfare and recognition

Staff is retained well if they work for a bigger group than a individual shop

Annual Meeting & picnic for recognizing the hair dresser, beautician & manager. In salon & outstation trainings for hair dresser & Skin therapist.

Requirements to open a Louis Salon franchise

You will have to meet the below requirements and lease them out to Louis Salon to enjoy a regular flow of income:

Area

Louis Salon offers its Salon outlets to those who own commercial space or a commercially converted property. They offer their partnership in revenue or rental share model. The total area needed to open Salon store is 1st 500 to 600 sq. feet, 2nd 1000 to 1500 sq. feet 3rd 2000 to 2500 sq. feet 4th 3000 to 4000 sq. feet and should be located on the ground floor. The minimum frontage requirement is 30 above sq. feet with sufficient parking space.

​Franchise Recurring Cost

In all the three models, franchisee gets the rights to use the brand name, systems & Process & billing software.

The minimum investment required, revenue, and the number of staff-

Model 1*.

Franchisee invests & Franchisee runs the operations. Franchisee will take care of all the operational expenses like Rent, Salary, Electricity, Telecom, Maintenance, Salon Consumption, etc. and will pay 5% of revenue or Rs.60000/- Fix Royalty Per Month, whichever is Higher to the Company monthly fee paid by franchisee would be far less than the business generated by franchisee by of brand name, systems & process, support etc.

Model 2*.

Franchisee invests & Company (Louis Salon team) run the operations, Louis Salon will take care of all the operational expenses like All Expenses Rent, Salary, Electricity, Telecom, Maintenance, Salon Consumption, etc. and company will pay minimum guarantee of 2% of total franchise investment Amount per Month or 40% of the Net Profit of the store per month, whichever is higher

Financial requirements

The total Cafe Coffee Day franchise cost is between ₹25 to ₹50 lakhs. The Louis Salon franchise cost India cost includes the cost of equipment and the expenses for the interior, which should roughly take around ₹4000 Per sq feet. Louis Salon also charges a ₹50,0000 brand fee over the above expenses.

Louis Salon Franchise Cost Amount

Lite Model

Area Required: 500-600 Sq. Ft.

Investment: INR 20 Lacs

Franchise Fee: INR. 5Lacs +GST

Approximate income: INR 15 to 20 Lacs per Year

Regular Model

Area Required: 1000-1200 Sq. Ft.

Investment: INR 40 Lacs

Franchise Fee: INR 10 Lacs +GST

Approximate income: INR 30-36 Lacs per Year

Super Model

Area Required: 1800-2000 Sq. Ft.

Investment: INR 60 Lacs

Franchise Fee: INR 20 Lacs +GST

Approximate income: INR 40-50 Lacs per Year

Lounge Model

Area Required: 3000-4000 Sq. Ft.

Investment : INR 1.5 Crore

Franchise Fee: INR 30 Lacs GST

Approximate income: INR 60 to 80 Lacs per Year

*Details in Franchise agreement

Franchisee Steps to Opening

Initial Franchisee Inquiry Made by prospective partner.

Prospective partner receives franchise Kit.

Read all detailed franchise Kit.

Complete the franchise form & purchase the due diligence license fee only 5 lacs or 1000 per Sq.Ft.

Prospective partner receives the due diligence kit and prepares for discovery day.

Prospective partner meets the “New Business Development Manager” on the discovery day.

Interview call with Director.

Discovery Day – Prospective partner visits a salon and runs the business for 1 day.

Prospective partner & Louis Salon Mutually decide on agreement.

Franchisee Agreement is Signed & Franchisee fee payment is made.

Franchisee shortlist the site and gets an approval from Louis Salon.

Architect is assigned & turnkey project given to architect after approval of Salon Design.

2 Key person of franchisee gets 2-3 week training at certified Salon of Louis Salon.

New Staff recruitment by franchisee.

1 Week Training of new staff by Louis Salon at franchisee premises.

Salon ready for inaugurations.

Grand opening of Salon. /

Steps to apply for a Louis Salon franchise

If you meet all these requirements, you will need to send the following details to the Louis Salon head office. The official web address www.louissalonfranchise.com is where you need to send the following:

Name of all the owners who own the retail space

Residential address and contact information of all the owners'

Postal address of the commercial space

Square feet details of the space

Frontage area of the space

Location photograph

Catchment area demographics

The brand gets signed for 5 or 9 years, and you can renew the agreement once the stipulated period ends.

FAQ

Questions and answers regarding owning your own franchise with Louis Salon or sensual.

What Is the Minimum Investment?

It depends on the size of the business, but we estimate that $ 50000 will get you on the ladder. Ideally, the investment needs to be between $. 80000. The cost also includes the Franchise fee that has to be paid one time and upfront.

How Long Does It Take?

For a new build location, we allow four months in order to fully prepare a new franchise for business. Taking over an existing salon can be quicker.

Can I Have Investors?

Yes, you can have investors however they must be approved by Louis Salon.

How Long Will I Own The Franchise For?

Our franchise agreement lasts for a Nine-year period.

What Happens After Nine Years?

The franchise is renewed. Providing that the franchise is operating within the terms of the franchise agreement there is an automatic right to renew.

Can I Use My Own Accountant?

Yes, you can use your own accountant.

Will I Receive Management Training?

Yes –Louis Salon offers a bespoke range of business development courses that can be tailored to suit the individual. We have a wealth of internal experience to call upon and a team of business managers to offer 'on the job' coaching.

Will You Train My Team?

Yes, we offer such courses at the Academy, basic induction and advanced creative education.

