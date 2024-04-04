Love Stories Deserve Great Storytellers: Meet Rohan Shinde Photography Team

New Delhi (India), April 4: Rohan Shinde Photography and Films, a multi-award-winning team of passionate storytellers, captures the magic of love, families, and celebrations on their wedding day.



The team RSP is the saga of aesthetic moments. From the first coffee date to the "I do's," Rohan Shinde's team documents the entire journey, preserving raw emotions and candid moments in a way that is both real and artistic.



With a passionate focus on the emotional journey of marriage, the team brings a unique blend of relationship-building, celebratory moments, and heartfelt narratives to the forefront of its work. Recognised as India's leading wedding photographers and filmmakers, their creations embody the unfiltered beauty of love, family, and friendships.

Their philosophy lies in a commitment to understanding the bride's vision, ensuring she is happy and glowing. This dedication has led to the development of a standardised operational process, ensuring excellence in every frame, regardless of the wedding's scale.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Rohan Shinde, the founder, inspires modern, real, and artistic storytellers. He has journeyed from an aspiring engineering student to an award-winning photographer, following his heart's true call. Inspired by the everlasting beauty captured in photographs, Rohan's pursuit of photography was ignited at a photo exhibition in Mumbai. His decision to embrace his passion led him to one of Mumbai's top photography schools, laying the groundwork for a beautiful career.



Rohan Shinde Photography and Films has been named one of the Top 100 Photographers in India by WallMag and has received over 20 international awards, including the Weddison Awards seven times and the Wedwar Awards eighteen times.

Recently, RSP was nominated for the Weddingsutra award.



The journey from capturing candid moments to receiving international acclaim reflects the team's unwavering commitment to their craft. Esteemed clients, including celebrities and industry professionals, have praised Rohan Shinde for his talent, dedication, and the unforgettable memories he creates through his lens.



Actress Prachi Desai has recognised Rohan Shinde as a "complete package of talent, dedication, and a creative mind," praising his knack for capturing the essence of emotions.



Work that speaks:

"Having Rohan Shinde Photography as our wedding photographer was one of our BEST decisions! They were incredibly professional and even provided a helpful timeline for the day."

"We stumbled upon Rohan's page and were impressed by his creativity. The entire team captured every special moment beautifully, and the editing is amazing!"

“Rohan and his team understood the importance of making the bride happy, which put everyone at ease. We highly recommend them for their quality work!”

Located in the city of dreams, Mumbai, Rohan Shinde Photography and Films click the joyous moments of love and union, ensuring that each captured emotion is treasured for generations to come.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.