Love the Cremica tomato ketchup? Meet the brand behind it

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 12:52 IST

Cremica is a name synonymous with delivering good taste and happiness for more than three decades. However, becoming India’s most-loved brand took a lot hard work, research and perseverance.

A focus on quality and innovation has helped Cremica establish itself as a food product conglomerate. Today, it is a household name. It leads the food processing business through its range of products, internationally-certified production facilities and unmatched expertise in the industry.

Being a home-grown company, Cremica understands the discerning Indian palate. Its offerings have remained as diverse as ever with sauces, dips, spreads, jams, chips and ready-to-eat curry pastes. Want to get creative while cooking? Try Cremica’s veg mayonnaise, its grill-friendly sandwich spread range like tandoori, mint, cheese, piri piri, chipotle, and so on.

Leading the way when it comes to innovation, Cremica was the first to launch ‘OPERA’ cottage style potato crisps. These are handmade using fresh, farm-picked potatoes and then gently cooked in olive oil. The crisps are thus healthy; they are also made in artisan batches to retain the crispness.

Cremica’s culinary experts worked rigorously for more than five years to give the world its first commercially-produced vegetarian mayonnaise. The latter helped solve the condiment problem for most of the international fast food chains that were contemplating venturing into the Indian market.

Not to mention, Cremica has the deepest penetration in food services, hotels, modern trades and bakery segments, pan India. In the mixed fruit jam category, Cremica jams have been rated the best in India. It’s also responsible for developing India’s first grill-stable sandwich spread.

None of these would have been possible without a team that wants to work hard every day and scale new heights. From the senior management to the factory workers to the sales executives, each and every employee strives to make Cremica the most preferred brand in the country.

At the core of this exponential growth is a deep understanding of customer needs and the ability to innovate as per market expectations. The heritage speaks for itself, making Cremica a pioneering brand that delivers wholesome goodness with love. For Cremica, even after being present in 61 countries across the globe, this feels like just the beginning.