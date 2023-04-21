LoveMySmile's Invisible Aligners Take Center Stage for Dental Innovation at Times Business Awards 2023

LoveMySmile, a brand dedicated to enhancing people's smiles, has been awarded the prestigious Times Business Award 2023 for 'Innovation in Invisible Aligners'. The award ceremony was held on April 14th, 2023 at Hotel The Grand, New Delhi.

LoveMySmile aims to bring back beautiful smiles to people's faces, and it does so by offering a wide range of affordable and technologically advanced products that help individuals achieve their perfect smile. The brand is committed to providing an extremely comforting experience, offering expertise, technology, and support to its customers, all in the comfort of their own homes.

The brand's invisible aligners have been receiving rave reviews and compliments from industry experts across the nation, making it one of the best dental innovations in the market. Chief Operating Officer, Amarinder Singh, shared his views, “The field of dentistry is not just about oral health but also plays a vital role in enhancing dental beauty and overall confidence. With cutting-edge technology and innovative techniques, our dental fraternity has made significant strides in ensuring that patients receive the best possible care. At LoveMySmile, we are dedicated to utilizing the latest advancements in dentistry to provide our patients with top-quality services that go beyond just treating dental issues.”

LoveMySmile's focus is to simplify dental alignment and positioning as a cosmetic element that can greatly enhance one's appearance and personality. The brand believes that enhancing the happiness quotient among individuals by making them smile and laugh without thinking much about dental problems like crooked, misaligned teeth or yellow and discolored teeth is crucial.

Present at the occasion , Dr. Amit Sachdeva, Chief Product Officer at LoveMySmile, expressed his gratitude and said, “We are thrilled to receive the Times Business Award for “Innovation' in invisible aligners”. This award shall fuel our endeavors to uplift the oral healthcare ecosystem by helping people be more cheerful and smile more with our braces and aligners."

About LoveMySmile

LoveMySmile, is a leading provider of dental services, offering a comprehensive range of treatments designed to improve oral health and enhance smiles. It majorly deals in metallic and ceramic braces and aligners, an innovative approach to dental care that puts patients first and helps them smile with confidence. The team strives to create a welcoming, relaxing environment where patients can feel at ease. By taking the time to understand each patient's unique dental history and needs, the team can provide tailored care that meets individual needs right from customised design, delivery, makeover to review and monitoring.

