LPS Global School: Education With a Holistic Approach

LPS Global is a K-12 school that follows the 5+3+3+4 structure outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) and focuses on a holistic approach to education, including academic and co-curricular development. The curriculum is based on Bloom's Taxonomy and designed to reflect Maslow's Theory of Self Actualization with a focus on conceptual understanding and inculcating ethical and humanitarian values. The school offers a flexible, play-based and inquiry-based learning environment with regular workshops on creative thinking and public speaking. The faculty is empowered and involved, and the campus is equipped with state-of-the-art labs, studios, and a modern infrastructure. The school has a low student-teacher ratio, and a safe, secure, and hygienic environment. The school's buses are equipped with GPS and cameras. It boasts of excellent board results.

LPS Global School is a top-rated educational institution with state-of-the-art computer, physics, chemistry, biology, and math labs, dance, music, art & craft studios, and world-class sporting facilities. The school provides a comprehensive curriculum and hosts cultural events attended by leading figures in education, arts, and sports. The Annual Art Exhibition, éclat and Inter-School literary fest, Carpe Diem, promote student creativity and oratory skills. The school has received several awards and accolades, including the Shaurya Samman from Dainik Jagran, AAA+ rating from Careers 360, the British Council International Dimension in Schools award and The school aims for the all-round development of its students, producing confident and future-ready citizens. The Principal was also commended by the Ministry of Culture for the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and received the British Council.

International Dimension in Schools award and the award for the best quality of education in North India by Education Today.

Antaragni, the Annual Day (with 100% student participation), was attended by notable education leaders such as Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT- Delhi and Dr. Diya Dutt

