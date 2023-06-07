LRL Motors Expects Surge in Demand with Riding Culture Picking Up in India

While working in the automotive sector in the Middle East, Khais Rahman, a native of Kochi in Kerala, used to receive frequent inquiries from India for premium accessories and spare parts for cars and bikes that were not readily available in his home country. The entrepreneur in Rahman found this to be an opportunity. During one of his vacations, he conducted a small survey and discovered that there is a market for imported products in India.

Rahman, with substantial experience in the automotive sector, quit his job in Dubai and returned to India to embark upon his entrepreneurial journey. In 2015, he set up LRL Motors. Initially, his focus was on the four-wheeler segment. Rahman, an ardent biker, found that sourcing products for his bike and rides was challenging and decided to include two-wheeler segment products. Returns from the two-wheeler segment were remarkable, and he invested more time and resources to develop an e-commerce platform that could cater to the Indian two-wheeler aftermarket accessories and parts industry. In 2017, LRL Motors was incorporated as a private limited company.

Recounting the journey, Rahman said, "The first year was a bit challenging in terms of conveying our message to the market as the initial focus was solely on B2B business. Moreover, the products we introduced were completely new, and people didn't have a proper understanding of the principles and quality differences. However, once customers started using our products, inquiries began to increase, which helped us to record rapid growth."

Rahman predicts that the demand for two-wheeler accessories and safety gear in India will go up drastically in the coming years. "Though India is the largest motorcycle market in the world, our riding culture is still in its early stages compared to developed markets like the US and Europe. However, the motorcycle lifestyle, which has grown rapidly over the past decade, will continue to grow in the coming years. Every year, bikers embark on long trips to the Himalayas and engage in cross-country rides. Unlike cars, bikes require a multitude of accessories and safety gear for a safe riding experience," said Rahman, adding that LRL Motors is dealing with more than 100 brands and over 10,000 parts, which the company imports and collaborates with Indian manufacturers to cater to the daily riding needs of the bikers.

LRL Motors today has one of the largest collections of motorcycle accessories and parts in India, with more than 10,000 different SKUs. Some of the products sold on its website are not available elsewhere. The company also imports products based on specific customer requirements. 24/7 customer support and product assistance are also provided by the company in cases of breakdowns or technical issues. "We are able to provide quick technical assistance and guidance to bikers through both WhatsApp and our Toll-Free hotline. All brands sold on our website are imported or sourced directly from the factory, ensuring that customers receive 100% original products. We offer free shipping across India through our tie-up with the best-in-class courier service, including free transit insurance," said Rahman. The company's products come with a warranty ranging from a minimum of 6 months to a maximum of 3 years. Moreover, the company provides a 30-day free return policy allowing customers to return the product and receive a full refund if they change their mind.

The company has around 500,000 monthly visitors to its online store and receives over 6,000 orders. LRL Motors, which operates two service centers in Kochi, is planning to open service centers across Kerala by 2024. It is also planning to enter the Tamil Nadu market with its own network of service centers equipped with the latest.

For details:

WhatsApp No. - +91 73562 91300

Email- support@lrlmotors.com

Website- https://lrlmotors.com/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.