Lucifer Bikes, India’s most premium alloy cycles launched in India

India, 16th August 2022:Lucifer Bikes has recently launched its premium range of alloy cycles which offers various options in the MTB and hybrid variants. The Indian brand unveiled its premium range of cycles at Ride Asia 2022 in New Delhi and made its international Debut at the recently held Eurobike 2022 in Frankfurt, Germany.

A group company of Dlyft India LLP – India’s leading alloy cycle frames OEM, Lucifer Bikes has designed internationally styled & aerodynamically designed alloy frames using best-in-class HS 6061 alloy, for all its cycles. The use of alloy frames is a conscious choice to upgrade the riding experience of its consumers. Alloy frames increase durability and keep the cycles lightweight yet strong.

Lucifer Bikes unveiled its hybrid and MTB bikes range at Ride Asia 2022 in New Delhi.

The fully feature-loaded cycles come in dual shade tones with beautiful decals. This is the first time that an Indian cycle brand has dual shade alloy frames. This unique feature gives the cycles an attractive edge to stand out from the crowd and be at par with international styling. Equipped with a threadless lockout-type suspension fork, the cycle resists the impacts of offroad terrains. The cycle also comes with mechanical and hydraulic disc brakes both in the front and the rear according to the model chosen. The brand uses original Shimano gears, and the complete assembly of the cycles is done in-house at its assembly plant in Rohtak, Haryana.

Lucifer Bikes unveiled its hybrid and MTB bikes range at Ride Asia 2022 in New Delhi. The 100% Made in India brand created a remarkable impression with its exquisite dual-tone cycles which is a first for an alloy-framed Indian cycle brand. Lucifer Bikes made its international debut at the coveted Eurobike 2022. The brand garnered positive reviews from several businesses and visitors who were very surprised to see an Indian brand being staged in competition with international brands.

Founder and CEO of Lucifer Bikes Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Arvind expressed his thoughts about starting the company. He said, “It has always been my dream to build a company that would contribute to the nation’s interests. To become a world-class business entity that powers the growth of India, we aim to identify business potential, making our country a global leader in the non-polluting conveyance category. Today, I can proudly say that not only are we in 100% compliance with India’s initiative for ‘Make in India’, but Lucifer Bikes has also moved a step ahead— Made in India, Made for the World.”. He believes that the brand’s competitors are not the mass brands but the premium imported brands which sell at very high prices. Lucifer Bikes offers the same premium looks, ride experience, comfort, and strength & sturdiness and all this with packaged with excellent after-sales support at a fraction of the cost of the ‘expensive’ imported brands.

Lucifer Bikes designs high-performance cycles using out-of-the-box solutions. With the in-house manufacturing of strong lightweight aluminium alloy frames, and handlebars coupled with the expertise of seasoned professionals, the brand strives for providing the best quality cycles with great durability. Lucifer Bikes believes it is not the customers’ journey alone but a two-way journey, which is why the company provides a lifetime frame warranty on all their bikes.

The journey has only begun for this brand, yet the response it has generated has encouraged the Team Lucifer Bikes to strive for the leadership spot in the vast Indian cycle market and they are all set to make an impact in the hearts and minds of their customers.

To know more, visit: https://luciferbikes.com/

