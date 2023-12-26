Lucknow Public Schools & Colleges: Dr. S P Singh-Led School Aims to Advance the Dynamics of Holistic Education

Dr. S. P. Singh, the Founder & General Manager of Lucknow Public Schools & Colleges and Former Member of Legislative Council, Uttar Pradesh has been creating a unique dynamic landscape of quality education that can be measured in terms of academic achievements, and extra co-curricular activities performance of students. Under his commendable academic leadership, the management, the Directors, the Principals, and the highly skilled faculties are creating unique individuals for a better tomorrow. All the branches of Lucknow Public Schools & Colleges are doing best practices to make students succeed in different competitions. Dr. S.P. Singh says, “If students shine in the world by their praiseworthy performance, the institution itself shines. Our students are our ultimate achievements and assets of the world.”

The balanced integration of best academic and co-curricular practices at Lucknow Public Schools and Colleges for the last 40 years, is a testament to its commitment to holistic education. The role of the management and board of directors is fantastically well in steering the institution towards excellence. The guiding force and visionary, Dr. S. P. Singh - Founder & General Manager along with his most efficient and relentless team including, Ex- MLC and Administrative Head - Kanti Singh, Managing Director - Sushil Kumar and the most inspiring Board of Directors - Neha Singh, Harshit Singh, Garima Singh, and Shikhar Pal Singh’s collaborated efforts in formulating visionary policies, allocating resources judiciously, and fostering a culture of innovation in Lucknow Public Schools & Colleges creates an environment where students thrive academically and personally, preparing them for the challenges of the global stage. The sincere and far-fetched efforts of educators, administrators, and the board ultimately shape the trajectory of the institution, ensuring its mission- “Excellence For All, Excellence From All”.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Lucknow Public Schools & Colleges, over the last four decades, has blossomed into an institution synonymous with academic brilliance and holistic development. Its unique philosophy of learning, doing, creating, and nurturing has sculpted generations of learners into responsible global citizens. Its ethos are unwavering core values that drive its dedicated teachers to impart education of the highest standard. They foster an environment that stimulates critical thinking, creativity, and adaptability, enabling students to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

In the pursuit of excellence, LPS celebrates cultural diversity and promotes global awareness. By instilling a deep appreciation for varied cultures, they enrich the humanitarian sphere and cultivate empathetic leaders who understand the complexities of our interconnected world.

The management's mission is to equip every student with world-class education, essential skills, profound knowledge, and exemplary character. We are committed to nurturing leaders, innovators, and individuals who will make positive contributions on the global stage.

In the pursuit of excellence, LPS celebrates cultural diversity and promotes global awareness.

Lucknow Public Schools and Colleges is replete with incredible potential within each student, a testament to the collective effort of dedicated staff, supportive parents, and the hard work of students. Guardians' faith in the institution fuels its determination to maintain the high standards that have made it a beacon of educational excellence.

Lucknow Public Schools and Colleges is shaping a future that aligns with the contemporary global trends in education, enriching lives and fulfilling the aspirations of the present generation. Implementing diverse teaching methodologies catering to various learning styles ensures students receive a personalised education. Differentiated instruction, project-based learning, and interactive classroom sessions contribute to a comprehensive academic experience. Lucknow Public Schools & Colleges, embracing modern educational technology enhances the learning environment. Interactive whiteboards, educational apps, and online resources engage students, making the learning process more dynamic and relevant. Not only students but the faculty members are also guided and provided with world-class teaching resources for creating engaging classrooms. Continuous training and development programs for educators are done here. Keeping teachers updated on the latest pedagogical techniques and educational research ensures a high standard of teaching and learning.

Lucknow Public Schools and Colleges is shaping a future that aligns with the contemporary global trends in education, enriching lives and fulfilling the aspirations of the present generation.

Special care is taken to provide curated training sessions to teaching and non-teaching faculties. The assessment patterns are a mix of both traditional examination-centric evaluation as well as a continuous assessment method. This includes regular quizzes, projects, and presentations that provide a more comprehensive understanding of a student's capabilities.

Offering a range of extracurricular activities, such as sports, arts, music, and debate, ensures that students can explore and develop their talents beyond the classroom. Co-curricular activities are designed not just for enjoyment but also to instill essential life skills such as leadership, teamwork, and time management. Leadership camps, community service projects, and entrepreneurship clubs form an integral part of the students' learning and development process. Our school clubs cater to diverse interests and promote inclusivity. Science clubs, language societies, and cultural clubs provide platforms for students to explore and express their passions.

Participation in inter-branch, inter-school, national-level competitions and international level events not only enhances the competitive spirit among students but also exposes them to a broader spectrum of skills and talents. Participation of the students in various creative and literary competitions along with Olympiads are such platforms which provide the opportunity to develop learning with implementation in the students.

The LPSC MUN is an annual event that is a simulation of the United Nations, where students play the roles of delegates representing different countries. Engaging in LPSC MUN offers students the unique opportunity to enhance their public speaking and diplomacy skills. It promotes in-depth research on global issues, fostering a better understanding of international relations. The students participate actively in Model UN, which develops their public speaking, writing and research skills. It also introduces the students to a wide range of peace and security, human rights, development and rule of law that are on the UN agenda.

A robust physical education curriculum ensures the overall well-being of students. Sports and fitness programs contribute to physical health and mental well-being. “Colosseum”, a mega sports extravaganza recognised by UP Olympic Association and organised by Lucknow Public Schools and Colleges, is held to promote sportsmanship and teamwork in students with exposure to international level standards. In addition to this, Xenium International is also organised to unleash the potential of students moving towards global bonding.

Sports and fitness programs contribute to physical health and mental well-being.

The recruitment of skilled and qualified educators is pivotal. The management, in coordination with the board of directors and the HR Department, takes measures to attract and retain talented professionals. Regular training programs for both teaching and non-teaching staff contribute to a high-performing school environment. The formulation of progressive educational policies is a shared responsibility of the management and the board of directors. These policies address the academic standards, student welfare, and the integration of co-curricular activities into the curriculum.

The board and management seek opportunities for global collaboration to expose students and staff to international best practices. This can involve partnerships with foreign institutions, participation in student exchange programs, and attendance at global educational conferences. Encouraging a culture of innovation and adaptability is crucial for staying ahead in the rapidly changing educational landscape. The board of directors and management support the integration of new technologies and teaching methodologies to keep the institution at the forefront of educational excellence. Establishing strong ties with the community fosters a sense of belongingness. The board and management actively engage with parents, alumni, and local stakeholders to create a supportive environment for Lucknow Public Schools and colleges.

Social Media User IDs of Dr S P Singh

Facebook- @spsinghshivpalsingh

Instagram- @sp_singhgmlps

Twitter- @sp_singhgmlps

Website- www.lps-lpc.org

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.