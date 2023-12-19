Lupin's Collaboration with HT School and Slurrp for the 2023 Season 2 of Aptivate Achchi Bhook School Foodie Quiz

Lupin, a global pharmaceutical company renowned for its expertise in specialty and generic drugs, has joined forces with HT School and Slurrp for the Lupin Aptivate Achchi Bhook School Foodie Quiz 2023 - Season 2. Delve into the details of this exciting collaboration and discover how it's fostering a love for nutritious eating among children.

Encouraging children to embrace wholesome and mindful eating can be achieved through enjoyable experiences, and Lupin recognizes this. The company, with its global presence and commitment to health, has partnered with HT School and Slurrp to present the Lupin Aptivate Achchi Bhook School Foodie Quiz 2023 - Season 2. The preliminary round, held on November 4th, saw an impressive 12,600 registrations, as parent-child duos embarked on a quest to unravel the secrets of nutritious meals.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

Hosted on the Kahoot! platform, the preliminary round allowed family teams to participate at their own pace. With nearly thirty intriguing questions about food, children and parents collaborated to showcase their culinary skills. Only the top 150 teams advanced to the National Grand Finale scheduled for November 18th on Zoom. Participants, regardless of the round, received digital certificates as a token of acknowledgment. Notably, the top 40 contestants in the grand finale were rewarded with Amazon vouchers worth ₹1.3 lakhs.

Lupin Life, the representative of Lupin, expressed enthusiasm for the widespread participation in the online food quiz in India. Dedicated to instilling a love for delightful food in children aged 5 to 11 years, the Aptivate Achchi Bhook Foodie Quiz aligns with Lupin's goal of promoting 'good hunger' over the years. The quiz, which included questions about various aspects of food and nutrition, demonstrated the thriving passion for food and enthusiastic eating among Indian families.

The quiz covered an array of topics, from identifying Motichoor Laddoo to recognizing Chef Ali Ahmed Aslam as the creator of Chicken Tikka Masala. Participants also tackled questions about the origin of Deep Dish Pizza (Chicago), the Middle Eastern dish Shawarma, the unique Moburg (a burger filled with fried momos), and the healthy vegetable responsible for the distinctive red color in Borscht and Kanji (Beetroot).

The Lupin Aptivate Achchi Bhook School Foodie Quiz 2023 - Season 2 stands as a testament to the growing interest in food exploration and the joy of shared meals within Indian families. As Lupin continues to nurture a positive approach to hunger, this collaboration marks a significant step towards fostering a lifelong appreciation for nutritious and delicious food among the younger generation.

In addition to being played by 2,600 users on a sunny Sunday afternoon, this virtual quiz was almost confirmed as India's Biggest Online Food Quiz by the prestigious judges of the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records, which made it even more memorable. Be sure to check back in a few days for additional details on that!

In the meantime, check out the buzzing quiz community Quizverse – to brush up your knowledge about food and trivia, and be well-equipped with answers for the National Grand Finale of Lupin Aptivate Achchi Bhook School Foodie Quiz 2023 - Season 2. The clock is ticking! What are you waiting for? Go ahead and practice for the School Foodie Quiz 2023 Finale NOW!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.