Luxurious Art Collection (LAC) announces its global expansion

India, 8th May 2023: Luxurious Art Collection (LAC), an art company dedicated to cultivating art interest among enthusiasts, announces its global expansion plans. The company known for its commitment to promoting Indian traditional art, is now set to captivate art lovers in the United States, Canada, and London. With a vision to showcase the beauty and cultural richness of Indian artwork on a global scale, LAC aims to establish a prominent presence in the international markets.

Since its inception in 2022, LAC has strived to increase the appreciation of Indian traditional art forms by curating an amazing collection of priceless artwork. Co-founded by Nikita Dutta (from Bihar) and Saikat Sarkar (from Kolkata), at the tender age of 20, LAC has experienced huge success in India, sparking a passion for art among enthusiasts. The artwork curated by LAC has garnered appreciation from people all around the country.

"We believe that there is an immense opportunity to showcase Indian artwork at a global level," commented Saikat Sarkar, co-founder of LAC. “With the global art market expanding rapidly, we are determined to promote and celebrate the cultural heritage of India through our exquisite collection of traditional artworks.”

Nikita Dutta, the co-founder of LAC, added, “Our primary focus extends beyond profits; we are driven by a deep passion to showcase Indian traditional artworks to art enthusiasts around the world. Through our expansion into the United States, Canada, and London, we aim to bridge cultures, create connections, and foster a greater understanding and appreciation for the rich artistic traditions of India.”

Saikat Sarkar's passion for art blossomed during his early years. By the age of 3, he had already discovered his fascination for art and craft, which further fueled his drive to establish a startup. On the other hand, Nikita Dutta, an individual who overcame a challenging childhood, has transformed her struggles into a source of inspiration and motivation in her professional life.

Nikita encountered numerous challenges in her daily life, but her determination remained unwavering. In her remarkable story, she often referred to a magical moment - a ‘Silver line’ that occurred during a train journey when she met Saikat Sarkar. Their encounter started as just another trip, but it turned into something extraordinary. As Nikita shared her story with Saikat, he recognized her immense potential and pitched a business idea to her. Together, through hard work and unwavering dedication, they established the Luxurious Art Collection (LAC).

LAC’s ambitious goal is to sell over 100 luxurious artworks each month. Assuring that every art enthusiast may find a masterpiece that resonates with them, LAC offers a wide variety of meticulously curated pieces to appeal to a wide range of tastes and preferences. With a dedication to excellence and authenticity, LAC promises an enriching and immersive art experience for all.

For more information, please visit: https://luxuriousartcollections.com/

