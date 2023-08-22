Luxury Leather Goods Brand Gioia Unveils Its Flagship Store In Mumbai

Gioia, the luxury leather goods brand synonymous with spreading happiness and joy, recently celebrated the grand launch of its flagship store at Mumbai's Phoenix Market City, Kurla. The event witnessed a star-studded gathering of celebrities and fashion influencers, all eager to immerse themselves in the world of luxury handbags.

Brand & its founders

The luxury leather goods brand, Gioia, was founded with an aim to provide men and women with moments to cherish and spread happiness along the way. The brand's co-founders, Diksha and Vashisht Bhatia, come from diverse backgrounds and have brought their expertise to create a brand that exudes joy and elegance. With over twenty-five years of experience crafting leather goods for luxury brands, the duo's skillset shines through every crafted piece at the brand, which has rapidly gained recognition for its commitment to craftsmanship.

Gioia bringing ‘Joy’ through its new venture

The Mumbai flagship store is a testament to the brand's mission to provide its customers with moments of joy and cherished connections. The store offers diverse options catering to every discerning fashion connoisseur, from stunning bags and accessories for men to vibrant sling bags, mini bags, and tote bags for women.

"The opening of our flagship store in Mumbai marks a significant milestone in our journey. We wanted our store to be a physical embodiment of joy and every touchpoint to be an extension of what we stand for. Mumbai was the perfect place for us to do that. The city welcomes people from all walks of life and has a different uplifting energy to it. It makes one feel at home instantly and makes you believe that anything is possible. Our products get crafted with love and skill, and the immersive shopping experience at our store allows customers to embrace the joy and luxury that Gioia represents," said Diksha and Vashisht Bhatia, the co-founders of Gioia.

Products and USPs

The brand’s commitment to quality craftsmanship dictates every decision made at the helm. Responsibly sourced leather from Leather Working Group certified tanneries ensures that the materials used are of the highest quality and every collection is designed to stand the test of time.

Further, each handbag is crafted in-house in their factories, which have produced leather goods for well renowned luxury brands for almost three decades. It allows the brand to maintain the craftsmanship standards and attention to detail required to produce leather goods that are truly luxurious.

With the Mumbai flagship store, Gioia now has a strong presence in two major cities, following the success of its first store in Kolkata, which opened at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in September 2022. The brand's expansion plans are set to continue with the upcoming launch of a third store at the Mall of Asia in Bangalore in September 2023.

For those who value both style and substance, Gioia's flagship store is a must-visit destination in Mumbai. Experience the magic of Gioia and discover a world of joy and luxury in every piece.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.