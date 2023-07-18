Luxury Meets Natural: India’s Finest Fragrance Brand, Aranyam, Launches Premium Oudh and Aquatic Perfume Line

Aranyam, the new fragrances capture the essence of India’s nature and traditional Ayurvedic principles “India is a rapidly growing economy, and the middle-Income class is expanding. This has led to an increase in disposable income for Indians, which is giving young men and women more money to spend on luxury perfume” says Mrs. Lalita Jadhav Founder of Aranyam.

Aranyam has been providing traditional Indian natural fragrances for quite a while now and has made a name for its inclusive product line. The brand practices inclusivity regarding price, age, and gender. The product range at Aranyam spans many categories like perfumes, attars, ubtans, air fresheners, skincare, gift hampers, etc., and has affordable, ethically sourced, gender-neutral products suitable and safe for all ages.

The expansion in the Oudh category of Aranyam owes to Indians’ newfound affinity toward unique scents that evoke a feeling of luxury. Along with numerous health benefits like reduced stress, calmness, etc., the new launches in this category, White Oudh, Oudh Rasa, and Oudh Aranya, will let users stand out from the crowd with their luxurious fragrance.

The White Oudh perfume qualifies as a premium and luxury perfume for its expensive and hard-to-source natural ingredients. This perfume's sandalwood and white oudh oil content generates a soft, floral scent that suits anyone from any age group. Whosoever wears Aranyam white oudh perfume would display a symbol of luxury, status, and tradition.

The premium Oudh Aranya perfume features a timeless scent with a classy undertone that suits any occasion. The fragrance is unique for its woody and refreshing undernotes and is made of agarwood, sandalwood, patchouli, and cedarwood.

The three new fragrances in the Oudh category, White Oudh, Oudh Rasa, and Oudh Aranya, are all affordable unisex natural perfumes that last an impressive up to eight hours. At Aranyam, we are committed to purity and integrity for using certified botanical ingredients and using the authentic hydro-distillation method, which is a traditional technique that preserves the pure essence of all the ingredients used in the creation. Aranyam perfumes are free from any synthetic fragrances, preservatives, and other harmful chemicals.

In the Aqua category, Aranyam launches three new unique fragrances named Aqua Neel, Aqua Meer, and Aqua Yuva, all of which are instantly noticed for their natural, long-lasting, fresh fragrances. Aranyam attempts to bring affordable Aqua perfume variants to the general Indian customers, otherwise termed extremely expensive fragrances.

The Aqua Neel perfume features a delightful fragrance with fresh, natural ingredients. The 100% natural contents and the high-quality grain alcohol ensure zero skin irritations and a luxurious fragrance.

The Aqua Meer perfume would be the right choice for daily office goers, irrespective of gender, as its fragrance features fresh tones and lasts up to six solid hours. The fragrance sports citrus notes, floral undertones, and a delicate natural aroma. The multiple layers of fragrance incorporated into the Aqua Meer perfume make it the perfect everyday fragrance for the vibrant Indian community.

The next new launch, Aqua Yuva, features a refreshing yet luxurious scent with watery floral notes. It is bound to be a great casual wear perfume option for its long-lasting and uplifting fragrance.

Aranyam’s newest fragrances are sure to set the standard in affordable luxury natural fragrance products an ideal gift perfume to your loved ones. With a passion for empowering traditional Indian fragrances and a commitment to providing the safest and most natural products to the growing customer community, Aranyam is nearing its goal of being the top brand in natural fragrance in India. And the launch of the six new fragrances will surely bring that goal even nearer.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.