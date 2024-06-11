Lysander Pain Care & Ortho Center Elevates Care with "Holistic Health Hub.

Lysander Pain Care and Ortho Center, Chennai, a leading name in orthopedic and pain management, proudly announces the inauguration of "Holistic Health Hub," an exclusive studio designed to integrate fitness regimes with medical expertise. This innovative facility is the first of its kind in Chennai, offering strength training, Zumba, and aerial yoga classes under the professional guidance of renowned medical experts.

Allaying Fears and Promoting a Holistic Approach

Holistic Health Hub provides a medically supervised environment as it understands that many people have reservations about engaging in strength training and other physical activities due to fear of injury or exacerbating existing conditions.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

The studio specifically targets these concerns, providing a safe and supportive environment where workouts are tailored to individual needs and supervised by medical professionals.

This approach not only mitigates risks but also promotes confidence among participants, encouraging them to engage in activities that benefit their overall health.

Unique Features of the Holistic Health Hub

First-of-Its-Kind Integration : The Holistic Health Hub represents the first initiative in Chennai to merge fitness regimes with expert medical guidance, setting a new standard in comprehensive care.

: The Holistic Health Hub represents the first initiative in Chennai to merge fitness regimes with expert medical guidance, setting a new standard in comprehensive care. Personalized Fitness Programs : Offering exclusive classes in strength training, Zumba, and aerial yoga, the studio tailors exercises to enhance physical health while addressing individual medical needs.

: Offering exclusive classes in strength training, Zumba, and aerial yoga, the studio tailors exercises to enhance physical health while addressing individual medical needs. Expert Supervision : Designed and monitored by the leading orthopedic and pain management specialists from Lysander Pain Care and Ortho Center, ensuring that all fitness activities are safe and effective.

: Designed and monitored by the leading orthopedic and pain management specialists from Lysander Pain Care and Ortho Center, ensuring that all fitness activities are safe and effective. Holistic Health Focus : Combining physical fitness with medical expertise, the Hub provides a unique, all-encompassing approach to pain management and orthopedic care.

: Combining physical fitness with medical expertise, the Hub provides a unique, all-encompassing approach to pain management and orthopedic care. Patient Education and Empowerment: The facility emphasizes educating patients about their bodies and how fitness can complement medical treatments, empowering them to take control of their health.

Leaders in Pain Management and Orthopedic Care

Established in 2021 by Dr. Sheerin Lysander and Dr. Naveen Lysander, Lysander Pain Care and Ortho Center has rapidly become a beacon of excellence in orthopedic and pain management in Chennai. The center is celebrated for its holistic approach, which combines innovative treatments with a compassionate, patient-centric philosophy.

The "Holistic Health Hub" by Lysander is designed to offer personalized strength training, invigorating Zumba sessions, and calming aerial yoga, all under the meticulous supervision of seasoned orthopedic and pain management . This initiative aims to provide safe and effective practices suitable for all fitness levels, particularly benefiting those suffering from chronic pain.

Dr. Sheerin Sarah Lysander, MBBS, MD, DNB, FIPM, Pg (Dip) in pain management, is a highly esteemed pain physician with extensive experience in anesthesiology, critical care, and pain medicine. As a co-founder of Lysander Pain Care and Orthopaedic Centre, Dr. Sheerin is passionately committed to alleviating pain and improving the quality of life for individuals with chronic conditions. Her holistic approach integrates both physical and psychological aspects of pain management, ensuring that patients receive comprehensive and personalized care.

Dr. Naveen Lysander, MBBS, MS (Ortho), is a distinguished orthopedic surgeon renowned for his expertise in fracture management, sports injuries, joint replacement surgery, and more. His dedication to expanding services for chronic conditions and his focus on patient education highlight the center's patient-centric philosophy. Dr. Naveen's commitment to providing cutting-edge treatments and compassionate care exemplifies the mission of Lysander Pain Care and Orthopaedic Centre.

"We are thrilled to launch the 'Holistic Health Hub' and offer a pioneering approach to fitness and pain management in Chennai," said Dr. Sheerin Lysander. "Our goal is to provide an environment where individuals can safely engage in physical activities, guided by expert medical advice, to improve their overall health and quality of life."

Advanced Regenerative Therapies

In addition to the broad range of traditional and fitness-integrated treatments, the center also offers leading-edge regenerative therapies designed to accelerate healing and reduce pain including,

PRP Injections (Platelet-Rich Plasma) : Utilizing the patient’s own blood components to promote tissue repair and reduce inflammation, PRP injections offer a natural and effective solution for various orthopedic conditions.

: Utilizing the patient’s own blood components to promote tissue repair and reduce inflammation, PRP injections offer a natural and effective solution for various orthopedic conditions. BMAC (Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate) : This regenerative therapy uses the patient's own bone marrow cells to stimulate healing, providing a powerful option for those suffering from chronic pain and injuries.

: This regenerative therapy uses the patient's own bone marrow cells to stimulate healing, providing a powerful option for those suffering from chronic pain and injuries. Nerve Blocks : Minimally invasive procedures to block pain signals from specific nerves, providing significant relief from chronic pain.

: Minimally invasive procedures to block pain signals from specific nerves, providing significant relief from chronic pain. Arthroscopy : A minimally invasive surgical procedure used to diagnose and treat joint issues, offering quicker recovery times and less postoperative pain.

: A minimally invasive surgical procedure used to diagnose and treat joint issues, offering quicker recovery times and less postoperative pain. Neuroplasty : Advanced technique to relieve nerve adhesions and improve nerve function, reducing chronic pain and improving mobility.

: Advanced technique to relieve nerve adhesions and improve nerve function, reducing chronic pain and improving mobility. Vertebroplasty: A procedure that involves injecting bone cement into fractured vertebrae to stabilize the spine and alleviate pain.

Expanding Access to Premier Healthcare

Lysander Pain Care and Ortho Center invites chronic pain sufferers, fitness enthusiasts, pain management seekers, health-conscious individuals, and orthopedic patients to experience the benefits of the "Holistic Health Hub." This unique initiative promises to transform the way people approach fitness and pain management, offering a safe, effective, and holistic solution.

“We are excited to bring this innovative and holistic approach to pain management for the first time in Chennai,” said Dr. Naveen Lysander. “Our goal is to provide exceptional care that not only alleviates pain but also improves the overall quality of life for our patients.”

For more information about the Holistic Health Hub or to book a session, contact 091-89252 43344

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.