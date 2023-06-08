M5 Entertainment set their eyes on Producing Content for a Global Audience

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8: M5 Entertainment has been making recent waves both in the field of entertainment and business as they enjoy continued success executing huge brand deals and creating critically acclaimed content all in the past year. The co-founders Sonya V. Kapoor and Amrita Mendonza attribute their success in the field of talent management to the trust that brands and celebrities have in them and are equally excited for their future in the realm of content as producers.

1. M5 Entertainment has been in recent conversations with respect to brand deals. What's been the biggest factor in your continuing success?

The biggest factor in our continued success is definitely the trust that we bring to the table, along with the cost-effectiveness and transparency. Basically, both the brands and celebrities that work with us know that we will be looking out for their best interests and it will be a win-win situation for all parties involved. They know that M5 Entertainment will service deals like it is our own deal and not just theirs to get them their respective deliverables to make sure both parties are satisfied. Success is guaranteed only if one can find the right balance between the brand and celebrity, and M5 Entertainment has always managed to do just that.

2. In a brand deal, whose interest can you protect more? The brands or the talents? How do you find the perfect balance between both?

The only way to find the right balance between both the brand and celebrity is to make sure that they are, first and foremost, an equal priority for us as they both are equal parties to the association. Transparency and their trust in us make it easy to find the sweet spot between both their interests because both know that we are impartial to either and want the best out of the deal for all parties involved.

3. Your first short film Ek Chup met with critical acclaim on its release, starting a very critical conversation. How do you'll plan to keep that conversation going about domestic violence?

With Ek Chup, we have managed to tie up with the UN and local organizations that focus on women's issues to spread awareness of the message in the film. The idea has always been to start and keep the conversation going via this film across NGOs, UN-supported organizations and local schools and colleges. One of the main aims is to improve the effectiveness of the helpline numbers that currently exist for domestic violence or even start a new helpline that can provide faster and more effective solutions. It is also important to create a protective ecosystem for the women that don't come forward because of the taboo surrounding the subject so that the women can feel better about reaching out for help.

4. What else is in the pipeline for M5 Entertainment as content creators?

M5 Entertainment is coming up with an exciting slate of content. In the immediate future, we will be announcing a thriller, a political drama, a rom-com/ family drama and a few slice-of-life stories that are a testament to our scope of producing not just one genre of content but catering to a larger audience. We are also keen on adaptations from books with the core aim of going global. M5 Entertainment aims to operate both locally and globally, and hopefully, we will soon announce our next moves.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

