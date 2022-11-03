Magic Brothers' IT company Magic Group completes 10 successful years

There is nothing better than entrepreneurs working in the business space together. Entrepreneurs must have each other during the highs and lows. Sibling duos Bhavik Gohel and Sachin Gohel from Gujarat's Bhavnagar have each other’s back as they have created a profitable venture named Magic Group. They have not only earned great fortunes, but their business has completed ten glorious years.

With a background in medicine, Bhavik worked as a Medical Representative and Sachin was a sales representative at HDFC Bank. However, their mutual interest in starting a business brought the Gohel brothers to a common platform. In 2012, the duo started Pramukh Technologies which dealt in providing wireless broadband services. It was a franchise business that inspired them to start their company Magic Group.

Over the years, Magic Group has established its name as the number one provider of IT services and solutions. Gohel brothers are fondly recognised as Magic Brothers by many people in the industry. As of today, Magic Group is Gujarat's leading company. The entrepreneur duo credit thorough research and market analysis as the reason behind the company's humongous success. Headquartered in Bhavnagar, the company also operates in Rajkot, Surat, Anand and Mumbai.

Besides this, Magic Group has an initiative under its name called MagicSwap. The project is a unique app which deals in offering restaurant discounts. It took off in 2020, but because of the coronavirus outbreak, the project failed to fly high. Despite the dry spell, Magic Brothers have been creating wonders by bringing innovation to the IT sector across Gujarat.

They aim to take Magic Group to newer heights by offering services to clients across different categories like medicine, clothing, food, business and biotechnology. As their company completed ten years, Bhavik and Sachin celebrated the success in Dubai. They spent a lavish vacation there and were also spotted across the top real estate developers of the UAE. Looks like something is brewing as the siblings' gear to make their next move soon.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.