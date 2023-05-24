Magical Monsoon in Maharashtra: Places to Visit & Things to Do

Nothing rejuvenates nature as the monsoon does. Thus, when you think of a monsoon holiday, you may want to escape to the mountains or beaches. And, if you want to experience monsoons in Maharashtra, the state boasts many awesome places that can help you soothe your mind, body, and soul.

If you are struggling to decide where to go for a monsoon holiday, don’t worry, we have your back. At Club Mahindra, we understand that a family holiday during monsoons is all about spending time with your loved ones, enjoying the beauty of nature, and relishing delightful monsoon treats. So, we have handpicked a few best places to visit in monsoon in Maharashtra that will surely meet all your travel goals.

Alibaug

A coastal paradise, located in the Raigad district of Maharashtra, Alibaug boasts beautiful beaches, historic forts, ancient temples, and long and never-ending patches of greenery. Located just about 120 kms from Mumbai, Alibaug is a popular go-to destination for many people to enjoy the monsoon in Maharashtra and spend a relaxing vacation.

Apart from its scenic landscapes and pristine beaches, there are many popular sightseeing wonders and things to do that promise you an enriching holiday experience.

Best places to visit in Alibaug

· Varsoli Beach

· Khanderi Fort

· Harihareshwar

· Jai Bhavani Temple

· Murud Janjira Fort

Best things to do in Alibaug

· Relax in the serene atmosphere of Kihim beach

· Explore the historical Kolaba Fort

· Enjoy kayaking at Mandwa beach or Alibaug beach

· Go trekking at the various trekking trails. Trekking in Alibaug is one of the best things to do in Maharashtra, especially during the monsoon season.

· Relish on the gorgeous local cuisine, especially the seafood preparations here are known to be epic!

Best place to stay in Alibaug

The Club Mahindra Alibaug resort is one of the most couple-friendly and best family resorts in Alibaug.

Panchgani

The city’s name, Panchgani, literally translates to, ‘The Place of Five Hills.’ It boasts many exciting viewpoints, gorgeous lakes, temples, and of course gushing waterfalls, which are a common sight throughout the town during the monsoon season.

While this balmy town is scenic throughout the year, the arrival of rains makes the whole region come alive and turns it into a green paradise. The soothing and serene ambiance of the place only adds to the charm and makes it one of the best places to visit in monsoon in Maharashtra for a laid-back and relaxing holiday.

Best places to visit in Panchgani

· Sydney Point

· Chinaman’s Waterfall

· Kaas Plateau

· Pratapgad Fort

· Table Land Viewpoint

Best things to do in Panchgani

· Visit the Devrai Art Village to know more about the intriguing lifestyle of the local tribal communities, their culture, and their art and crafts

· Relish some mouth-watering food, especially delicacies at the famous Mapro Gardens. You can buy some goodies for home and gift them to your loved ones

· Enjoy a leisurely stroll at the Table Land while enjoying the scenic views

· Go for a picnic at Venna Lake. If the weather permits, you can also go boating or kayaking and enjoy the view of a gorgeous sunset

Best place to stay in Panchgani

Dulwich Estate. It is one of the most premium resorts in Maharashtra offered by Club Mahindra.

Mahabaleshwar

A scenic hill station nestled in the heart of the Sahyadri Mountain Range, Mahabaleshwar is one of the places to enjoy a family holiday during monsoon in Maharashtra. While this beautiful town is picture perfect all year round, during the monsoon, it becomes even more endearing, as you see greenery all around and the hills are decorated with cascading waterfalls.

With wonderful viewpoints, ancient temples, pleasant weather, and the opportunity to indulge in fun and adventurous activities, Mahabaleshwar is a complete package of fun and leisure. Also, if you have been looking for the best places to go for treks in Maharashtra, this is the place to be. There are many trails for beginners and experts, and you can choose as per your skill and endurance level.

Best places to visit in Mahabaleshwar

· Lord Mahabaleshwar Temple

· Venna Lake

· Wilson Point

· Krishnabai Temple

· Lingmala Falls

· Elephant Head Point

Best things to do in Mahabaleshwar

· Explore all the popular viewpoints in the town

· Get to know about the rich history of Maratha Kingdom at Pratapgad Fort

· Offer your prayers at the temples in Mahabaleshwar

· Enjoy the view of the gushing waterfalls and click some amazing pictures

· Treat yourself to the delectable local cuisine

. Don’t forget to savour delicious strawberry cream

Best places to stay in Mahabaleshwar

· Club Mahindra Sherwood Resort

· Club Mahindra Saj Resort

Both the resorts boast premium amenities, and are rated among the top resorts in Mahabaleshwar

Lonavala

Perched comfortably in the laps of Sahyadri mountain ranges, Lonavala is one of the most spectacular hill stations in Maharashtra. The quaint town is known to have an ethereal, serene vibe throughout the year, and the added layer of mist during the monsoon makes it one of the best places to visit in the monsoon in Maharashtra.

Whether you are looking to get away from the city for a quick weekend holiday or want to spend a leisurely holiday for a few days with your family, Lonavala offers you the perfect setting to enjoy the season of love and romance.

Best places to visit in Lonavala

· Bhushi Dam

· Tikona Fort

· Bhaja Caves

· Pawna Lake

· Kune Waterfalls

Best things to do in Lonavala

· Go camping amidst the breathtaking landscapes near Pawna Lake

· Get drenched under the waterfalls

· Explore the ancient forts and caves

· Relish the delicious street food and the mouth-watering Maharashtrian cuisine

· Enjoy the views of the hills and the valley from various viewpoints

Best place to stay in Lonavala

Club Mahindra Tungi is a heavenly abode, perfect for families to relax and unwind.

The monsoon season in Maharashtra starts in June and continues till September. So, with the rains beckoning, where are you planning to go? Make sure to get your booking done early, as all these places are tourist magnets, and you may want to avoid any last-minute hassle. Happy Holidays!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same