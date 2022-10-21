Mahagun M-Collection- Premium Luxury Residences

Located in the most-talked-about corridors of the Noida region, Mahagun Group’s luxurious projects are all about grandeur, bespoke interiors, and lavish living. Stating a fact that often escapes common knowledge, the Mahagun Group has been making ultra-luxury projects over a decade. It establishes them as the torchbearers of heading luxury projects, giving people a taste of high-end and grandiose living. Mahagun M-Collection is a term which has been coined to refer to all its luxury projects under a definitive umbrella.

Situated in Noida’s Sector 78, Magagun Mezzaria is a luxury habitat which offers 3 and 4 BHK condominiums and is spread across 10 acres. It has double-height living rooms with 22 feet ceilings in the living area. To give buyers open-ended spaces for quality living and an environment-friendly atmosphere, the project has approximately 80% of open area. Mahagun Mezzaria is the answer to all your premium needs, like an Exquisite clubhouse with a Guest room facility, temperature-controlled pool, sauna, steam, Jacuzzi, spa, business centre, banquet hall & restaurant and Indoor and outdoor recreational and sports options.

Located at Sector 150, Noida and sharing a campus with a sports city, Mahagun Meeadow is a low-density Roman-architecture-based premium residential society spread across 7 acres along with a golf course club. It also has 2BHK+ study units, 3 & 4 BHK condominiums, luxurious sky villas with personal pools, and 28 signature villas.

A view of prime luxury can be experienced at Mahagun Mirabella. Offering high-rise condominiums of 2, 3 and 4 BHK and featuring 16 limited edition luxurious villas, Mahagun Mirabella, located in Sector 79, has elevated the standards of premium living and given HNIs and NRIs an authentic taste of luxury.

Mahagun Manorialle, located in Sector 128, near Expressway, Noida. Offers luxury condominiums of 3, 4, and 5 BHK along with ultra luxury penthouses upto 20000 sq.ft./1858 sq. mtr. This premium project features 40 levels of unique luxury condominiums in which residents can enjoy stunning views of the Golf Course from each condominium. Redefining the idea of luxury living, the project will have the following facilities: - Landscape Buffer, Artificial Berm, Decorative Planting, Pergola, Tennis Court, Multi-Purpose Play Lawn, Amphitheatre, Kids Play Area, and a Lawn.

The group has recently added another gem project in its luxury collection. The upcoming project is located at one of the posh sector of Noida. Located in Sector 107, Noida, the project offers 3 & 4 BHK luxury condominiums and is a perfect example of luxury living in the midst of a peaceful and serene Noida environment.

Mahagun M-Collection covers every aspect and format of luxury houses, high-rise and low-rise condominiums and villas. It is bound to attract a significant portion of buyers who want large and spacious homes. Mahagun Group has built a legacy of luxury living for over a decade and has sustained itself as one of the best premium luxury home builders.

