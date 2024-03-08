‘Mahayogi Highway 1 to Oneness’ English Theatrical Release Postponed

The highly anticipated release of "Mahayogi Highway 1 to Oneness" on March 8th, coinciding with Maha Shivaratri, has been postponed due to unforeseen challenges arising. Rajan Luthra, the director, is deeply impacted by this development. This project is his life's work, envisioned to catalyze profound change, nurturing unity, and fostering oneness within humanity. Rajan, who also portrays the role of the Mahayogi in the film, delivers a powerful message of peace through his soul-stirring song, “I Wanna See the Oneness... Stop the War.”

Despite these setbacks, Rajan remains unwavering in his belief in the film's vision, undeterred by the current state of affairs in India and globally. Despite this setback, the team remains committed to spreading the film's message of unity across India, utilizing various platforms including radio, news outlets, and their own OTT platform, Onedollar.media. You can watch the movie song via this link https://youtu.be/IDvn2aqBkGE?feature=shared

Rajan Luthra, Director

Director Rajan Luthra's labor of love, "Mahayogi Highway 1 to Oneness," the culmination of 12 years of meticulous craftsmanship, promises to enthrall audiences with its profound exploration of spirituality and interconnectedness.

Reflecting on the film's journey, Rajan shared, “I embarked on this 12-year odyssey with a vision to inspire unity and harmony through cinema. 'Mahayogi Highway 1 to Oneness' stands as a testament to the transformative power of storytelling.”

While the release in India is now scheduled for April 17th, 2024, coinciding with the auspicious celebration of Ram Navami, the film will also have a limited release in select states of America on March 8th, 2024.

"Mahayogi Highway 1 to Oneness" promises an unparalleled cinematic experience, inviting viewers on a transformative journey towards unity and enlightenment. Rajan decided to share his profound message and vision of his artistry with prominent figures of the country on MahaShivratri day to seek support and blessings for this significant project. For the latest updates and additional information, please visit onedollar.media.

For sponsorship, branding partnerships, and future collaboration opportunities in India and America, kindly visit www.Mahayogi.one and contact Info@Trilocfilms.com.

Phone: +91-959951184

