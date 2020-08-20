Mahesh Bhatt has given wings to many young dreams in Bollywood

brand-stories

What is the common thread linking Kunal Kemmu, Anupam Kher, Sonali Bendre, Arijit Singh, Kumar Sanu and, most recently, Suniljeet? All of them made their foray into the glamorous world of Bollywood after being spotted by director Mahesh Bhatt.

Over the last four decades, Mahesh Bhatt has encouraged lots of young talent by giving them a break in Bollywood through his films. He has often said in interviews that he feels he is “blessed to discover new talent and watch them bloom.” In an era when more and more confident, young people are coming to Mumbai to chase their Bollywood dream; Bhatt’s efforts come as a whiff of fresh air in the merciless, cut-throat environment.

Thirty-six years ago, veteran actor Anupam Kher made his debut in Bollywood as he essayed the role of a retired school teacher, who had lost his son in an act of mugging in the movie Saaransh (1984). Directed by Bhatt, the movie is one of the finest films created by Bhatt and has been a subject of study in different film schools. Kher, was just a 28-year-old man portraying the role of an ageing father, and the role won him many accolades including the coveted Filmfare award in the Best Actor category.

In a recent post on twitter, Kher credited Bhatt for his success. “Thank you @MaheshNBhatt Saab for your faith, generosity, kindness and love. I would’ve never had this kind of journey if my first film was not #Saaransh. It changed my life and me. #36YearsOf Anupam proudly. Jai Ho,” he tweeted.

Model turned actor John Abraham was also launched by Mahesh Bhatt in Jism (2003). As the story goes, Bhatt saw a junior Sanjay Dutt in Abraham – his “physique and vulnerability in his face” reminded him of Dutt and he called the actor personally offering the lead role in the film.

He is credited with bringing in raw talent, who went on to become highly successful actors – Sonali Bendre (Naaraaz – 1994), Atul Agnihotri (introduced in Sir – 1993), Sushmita Sen (introduced in Dastak – 1996), Rahul Roy and Anu Agarwal (Aashiqui – 1990), Emraan Hashmi (introduced in Footpath and Murder – 2004), Kunal Kemmu (introduced in Kalyug – 2005) and Mallika Sherawat (introduced in Murder – 2004). The list goes on!

Bhatt’s films are also known for their great music. A lot of his films have produced songs, which are revered by music lovers decades later. And in the process, he has offered the right platform to several singers, who shot to stardom. Kumar Sanu is one such singer whose career scaled new heights after the success of Aashiqui (1990)’s music.

Bhatt has also been instrumental in spotting the singing prowess of Arijit Singh, who got his first big breakthrough in Aashiqui 2, where he was chosen as the lead and key vocalist. The song Tum Hi Ho won him many awards and reinvented his singing career.

Pakistani singer Raahat Fateh Ali Khan also came into the spotlight after he sang the song Mann ki Lagan in Bhatt’s Paap (2004). This thriller was the first Hindi movie to be screened at Pakistan’s coveted Kara Film Festival in Karachi soon after its release. This movie also introduced model-turned-actor Udita Goswami to mainstream cinema.

His movies, on their own, have explored unchartered territories, which many other filmmakers steer clear of. But it is his experimental nature that has given him some of the biggest hits of his career including Arth (1982), Janam (1985), Saaransh (1984), Aashiqui (1990), Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin (1991) and Sir (1993). A lot of his films dealt with themes like extra-marital affair, birth out of wedlock and personal anxieties that stem from violence.

His body of work has been loved by the audience and critics alike. They offered many established actors a new lease of life in their careers. Sanjay Dutt in Naam (1986), Aamir Khan in Saathi (1991), Juhi Chawla in Hum Hain Raahi Pyar Ke (1993), Paresh Rawal in Sir (1993) and music composer duo Nadeen Shravan in Aashiqui (1990), all saw these movies as a turning point in their careers.

Bhatt’s latest offering Sadak 2 which will be released on the virtual screen on August 28, also features a fresh face – Suniljeet, a music teacher from Chandigarh, who is making his debut as a Bollywood music director with this movie. The song Ishq Kamaal, which is already topping the popularity charts is his brainchild and was apparently absorbed into the film after the very first hearing by Mahesh Bhatt.

