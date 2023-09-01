Maheshwar Laxmi Memorial Foundation built a shelter for the North Indian Port Workers

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit India, it brought with it unprecedented challenges. Among these was the plight of migrant workers who were left stranded and struggling to return home due to the sudden lockdown. While many organizations stepped up to provide aid, one NGO stood out for its efforts in providing a long-term solution for port workers in Kutch, Gujarat. The Maheshwari Laxmi Memorial Foundation funded Uttar Bhartiya Kutch Sewa Samaj, Gandhidham, Gujarat, for building 14 rooms to help prevent future migration situations during lockdowns or other crises. Let's take a closer look at how this organization is positively impacting the lives of those in need.

Maheshwari Laxmi Memorial Foundation is a non-governmental organization (NGO) working among the economically weaker sections of Indian society, including tribal and indigenous communities. Mr. Anil Kumar Sinha, Director of Maheshwari Laxmi Memorial Foundation, also firmly believes that it is our responsibility as citizens of this country to give back to those who have dedicated themselves to protecting us. That's why the NGO is also committed to serving war widows and retired defense personnel in bringing a positive difference in their lives by providing practical solutions for long-term stability.

Maheshwar Laxmi Memorial Foundation built 14 rooms in 2352 square feet area in Gandhidham, Kutch, Gujarat for port workers

The Maheshwar Laxmi Memorial Foundation has played a significant role in helping the economically weaker sections of Indian society. One such initiative was building 14 rooms in Gandhidham, Kutch, Gujarat for port workers. These rooms were built on an area of 2352 square feet and are aimed at providing shelter to these workers who often face difficult living conditions.



Port workers play a vital role in India's economy, but their contribution is often overlooked. They work tirelessly under harsh conditions, and most of them come from far-off places to earn a livelihood. The foundation understood this struggle and took it upon themselves to build these rooms so that the workers would have access to decent living conditions while working away from home.



This project provides shelter and serves as a solution for the problem caused by migration during lockdown situations like those experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic. This way, port workers can continue working without having to worry about finding alternative housing when they need it most.



“It is initiatives like these that make us realize that we can all contribute something positive towards our communities if we put our minds and resources together.” – says Mr. Anil Kumar Sinha, Director, Maheshwar Laxmi Memorial Foundation.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has brought to light the vulnerability of migrant workers in India. The sudden lockdown caused a mass exodus of these workers, who were left with no choice but to travel back to their hometowns. This situation not only put them at risk but also had severe consequences on their livelihood. To avoid such situations in the future, Maheshwar Laxmi Memorial Foundation took a step towards providing shelter for port workers and their families.



This initiative has helped provide stability and security for these workers as they can now stay close to their workplace without fear of losing it all due to unforeseen circumstances like this pandemic. It is imperative that more organizations take up similar efforts to address this issue faced by migrant laborers across India. It is not just about providing temporary relief but creating sustainable solutions for better living conditions and job opportunities within communities themselves.” he added.

The Maheshwar Laxmi Memorial Foundation through the vision and mission of Mr. Anil Kumar Sinha, has played a significant role in helping underprivileged sections of society. Such initiatives go a long way in ensuring that vulnerable sections of society are not left behind during challenging times like lockdowns or any other crisis situations. With more support and collaboration, as a society, we all can work towards creating a better future for everyone.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.