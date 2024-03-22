Mai Soli: Putting Forward a Timeless Elegance

Fashion completes us as it enhances our personality and style. Our styling describes who we are and makes us stand out from others. We can create our unique style by choosing elegant and fashionable clothing with some complementary accessories. Be it bags, watches, or jewellery, accessories are an integral part of clothing as they enhance the look of every occasion and help express our personality. Accessories have an exceptional quality of turning ordinary into extraordinary. Bags, wallets, or travel accessories are essential daily additions and need to be chosen wisely to make a statement while being environmentally safe at the same time.

Over the past few years, the consumption of genuine leather products has remained popular and has taken the industry by storm. People seek eye-catching products manufactured from high-quality leather that are also sustainable. With the changing perception and the demand for such products, different brands understand the needs of the modern generation today. They are paying more attention to business practices according to the customers' preferences and manufacturing products made with premium quality materials, long durability, and eco-friendliness.

Mai Soli is one such brand built on the foundation of an undeviating commitment to conduct business honestly, transparently, and with fair business practices. The brand believes in delivering handcrafted quality leather products that are sturdy, beautiful, and sustainable. The vision behind initiating this brand was to make genuine leather products accessible in India due to the limited availability of premium leather brands. The brand offers high-quality and affordable products with stylish colour options, from bags and wallets to laptop/tablet sleeves and diverse travel accessories that make your everyday journey easy, beautiful, and exciting. These products represent the amalgamation of classic and contemporary styles as per the needs of a modern man, showcasing intricate workmanship and consciously curated designs. Mai Soli has come a long way and witnessed several achievements and challenges, from selling a few pieces to having a separate office and warehouse selling thousands of pieces monthly. The brand retails its product via its website and is available through multiple E-commerce platforms like Myntra, Flipkart, Nykaa Fashion, Tata Cliq, and Amazon.

Meeting Expectations with Pride

The experience delivered by a brand to its customers and the services and products it offers strengthen a brand and set it apart from the others. That is what Mai Soli reckons with, as the brand prides itself on using the finest full-grain genuine leather celebrated for its durability and natural beauty. These classic and trendy products radiate the enduring charm of genuine leather that is visually appealing and functional. Mai Soli is in complete control of sourcing its products and raw materials to ensure there is zero possibility for compromise or any probability of malpractice. Mai Soli controls and manages the production in-house from the beginning to the final stitch to yield the most premium-grade leather products. Mai Soli also got accredited with SA8000 and BSCI certificates, which reflect its unwavering commitment toward social responsibility, ethical labour practices, and a safe, non-discriminatory environment for its employees.

The Proficient Visionaries Behind Mai Soli

Building a foundation for a sustainable world is the need of the hour but there are only a few who step forward, work towards it, and make a difference. Kanishk and Nidhi Tulsyan, a husband-wife duo are among such visionaries who believe in making the planet a better place to live. Kanishk after completing his academics at the University of California, came back to India in 2011 and started his career in the tannery in one of his father’s companies that dealt with the manufacturing and export of leather bags and wallets. Nidhi had completed her studies at St. Xavier’s, Kolkata, and joined hands with Kanishk in 2016 and began her professional career working in the quality assurance department. Later, she got heavily involved with the design and product development.

Kanishk, with over 10 years of experience in manufacturing and catering to top international brands, decided to start Mai Soli in 2020 which has always been his father’s dream. The home-grown brand specializes in superior quality leather products designed to keep all your belongings organized and suitable for various occasions.

Conclusion

Every step toward making a change for good is a positive one, no matter how small or big it may feel, and has an immense impact on us and the planet. Staying classy and sustainable is the current trend and is more important than ever. So look no further and choose Mai Soli to upgrade your accessories that are made of premium quality leather, are durable and fashionable, and safe to use in the long run.

