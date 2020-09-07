Make a statement with The Serif, a Samsung TV that will harmoniously blend into your lifestyle!

brand-stories

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 13:27 IST

Now that you are cooped up at home, you should think about sprucing up the interiors and making your pad the ultimate destination. The living room is a great place to start with the makeover and TV even more so, because it’s often the centrepiece in Indian homes. The good news is there’s a new TV that fits the proposition of design and tech brilliantly. It’s The Serif by Samsung!

As the tagline goes, it’s ‘Unconditionally Beautiful’ and fits in every space, every moment in your home, from every angle. Yes, it’s got looks but also everything that makes it a superlative TV. The Serif comes equipped with Quantum Dot Picture Technology, Active Voice Amplifier, HDR 10+, Adaptive Sound and 4K AI Upscaling.

Now let’s tell you why you should invest in The Serif, which is available in 43-inch, 49-inch, and 55-inch sizes.

It looks good anywhere - standing or sitting

If you start humming Ed Sheeran’s ‘I’m in love with the shape of you’ on the first glimpse of The Serif, we won’t be surprised! Its unibody design, in the shape of the letter I with the quintessential serif stroke, is iconic and is a result of the collaboration between Samsung and acclaimed Parisian design duo - Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec.

Encased in a classic white body, it can elevate the décor and style of any room it’s brought in. Chances are once you have it, you’ll naturally want to personalise both your home and lifestyle around it. Roll out earthy rugs, install wicker seats and a hammock and place seashells on top of The Serif for beachy vibes. Minimalists, you can settle for chic English upholstery and a teak bookshelf to match your taste. Nature-lovers can move in big pots of the areca palm, droop some money plant, hang sheer curtains to let the sunlight in, and throw in some bohemian cushions. And if you don’t have many of these artefacts, simply turn on the Ambient Mode on The Serif. It will flash beautiful leaves and textured fabric designs on its screen when the TV is not in use. It can even match the wallpaper in your room.

With The Serif, Samsung has mastered the blend of form and function. Unlike conventional TVs that are sequestered to the wall or close to it, The Serif comes with a detachable metal floor stand. This can be used to mount your Serif anywhere, smack in the middle of your room, next to your French windows or across your study table. It also fits in well in smaller, cosy flats. Remove the legs and prop your Serif on top of a centre table, kitchen island, a shelf or on the floor itself. And that’s why The Serif is designed to look beautiful from all 360 degrees.

It offers unrivalled picture and sound quality

The Serif is a visual treat to look at. Powered with Quantum Dot Technology, The Serif displays pictures boldly, crisply and in great detail. The colours come to life, thanks to cutting-edge technologies such as 100% Colour Volume, Quantum Processor 4K and HDR 10+.

The Serif is also highly intuitive. Using AI Upscaling, it analyses each scene and upscales it to 4K picture quality, so you watch nothing but the best. Moreover, it senses the ambient lighting of the day and night, and adjusts the brightness and contrast of the screen using Adaptive Picture for optimal viewing. Similarly, it detects distracting noises in the room and adjusts volume and clarity in real-time, using the Active Voice Amplifier feature.

It’s interactive and seamless

Coming from the leaders of connected tech, The Serif will make your busy life a breeze. Simply place or tap your compatible smartphone on top of The Serif and it will start streaming the music, video and other content off your handset, making use of the NFC technology. Thanks to its AirPlay 2 feature, users can play videos and music or share photos from their iPhone, iPad and Mac. And if you like hands-free operation, exercise voice control as both Alexa and Bixby are integrated into the TV.

They have something for the multi-tasking millennials too. With Multi View, you can watch what’s on your TV as well as mirror the content from your phone, in a split-screen format. Add-ons like Personal Computer Mode, Content Guide, Auto Hotspot and Home Cloud make multi-tasking effortless in the Serif. That’s not all! It also displays weather updates and major headlines in the background.

It’s value for money

The Serif promises to be a chic addition to any space, an immersive home theatre and a tech that connects life and work. So go, get yourself The Serif – 43-inch (Rs79,990), 49-inch (Rs99,990) and 55-inch -(1,19,990).