Make ‘Contactless Connections’ with your loved ones

brand-stories

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 19:00 IST

More than six months into the pandemic, as we all adapt to live with the new-normal and hit the re-start pedal on our lives, our interactions have all become virtual. Communication happens through layers of masks and sanitizers. Social distancing can be tough for everyone, making it even more important to add that bit of cheer to our everyday lives. A new campaign launched by SBI Card, called ‘Contactless Connections’, tugs at your heartstrings as it portrays innovative, ‘contactless’ ways of showing that you care for your loved ones in these rugged times. It shows us how small gestures without any physical contact can also go a long way in spreading joy and love.

The film opens with a doctor returning home at the end of a hard day’s work. She is surprised to find a bowl of food at her doorstep, a token of love from her elderly next-door neighbour. She returns the gesture by leaving flowers for the lady, bought using her Contactless SBI Card. With this contactless payment solution, even with social distancing, the doctor is able to express her gratitude in a heartfelt way.

You can also carry out a small gesture for your loved ones & bring a smile on their face, while using the safe way of making payments with SBI Credit Card. SBI Card offers three ways of making contactless payments, with which you can make purchases without the need of swiping the card or touching the Point of Sale (POS) Machine or even entering the credit card PIN. You can pay for almost everything with the convenience of making the whole payment process completely contactless.

Here are all the ways with which contactless payments using SBI Card can help you #StayContactlessStayHappy

Contactless SBI Credit Card: All you need to do is simply wave the Contactless Card on a Near Field Communication (NFC) enabled Point of Sale (POS) machine. This credit card allows you to pay for anything under Rs 2,000 without punching your PIN or even physically handing over your card to the shopkeeper for a swipe. Only transaction amount of more than INR 2,000 requires the authentication by entering the card PIN.

SBI Card Pay: With SBI Card Pay, you can forget leaving your credit card at home and still make payments with your smartphone. All you need to do is tap your Android smartphone on the NFC-enabled POS machine, to make faster and secure payments of up to INR 2,000, without the need of entering the PIN (PIN is required for amount only greater than INR 2,000).

Scan & Pay: For those who are still not stepping out and relying more on online purchases, SBI Card offers Scan & Pay, a QR based convenient, safe and secure payment solution. You can simply scan the Bharat QR code using the Scan and Pay feature on the SBI Card Mobile App, to make payments at online portals or even brick and mortar retailers where you are place orders for home deliveries. For added safety, all such payments are authenticated using a One Time Password (OTP).

Needless to say, with an SBI Card you can keep all your worries at bay, making contactless connections with your near and dear ones & keep spreading #ContactlessKhushiyan.