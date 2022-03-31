Make every day epic with the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Galaxy S21 FE 5G has got the entire country raving. Packed with a revolutionary pro grade camera with flagship camera features like dual recording and portrait picture mode, it has all you need to go from amateur to pro in no time.

Have you ever found yourself busy panning your camera around just to record an amazing moment of both your friend, who is undertaking a challenge, and the audience’s OMG reactions? And, in the end, you realized you were left out of the frame. Now, you can finally say goodbye to the frustration thanks to Dual Recording feature, that allows you to have fun and record the action both in front of you and behind you, at the same time. Yes, you heard that right! When you hit the recording button, the camera captures views from both the lenses at the same time allowing a 360-degree reaction capture!

So, when dancer and choreographer Sonal Devraj decided to surprise hubby Sampat with a special ‘date night’ in her balcony, she recorded his reaction, along with hers, in a video on her Galaxy S21 FE 5G that pulls the right heart strings. We can see Sampat was bowled over, and so were the rest of us!

“Rate my flips on 10,” says YouTuber Agasthya Shah, who has christened himself as the bottle-flip champion of all times. After laying hands on the new Galaxy S21 FE 5G, he came up with an innovative idea. Shah has captured his ‘flips’ in real-time – you can see his reactions as each bottle lands and can bet on it too! “This time I got a chance to capture my reactions while flipping the bottles so you guys can’t say I cheated haha,” he says.

Owning a Galaxy S21 FE 5G is almost like bringing a professional photo studio in your pocket everywhere you go. The portrait mode lets you experiment with a variety of backgrounds for you to slay and stay on top of your content creation game.

We all know that baker and food blogger Shivesh Bhatia loves his desserts. But, when he bakes a special something for his mother, it deserves an equally special capture. He used the portrait mode on the Galaxy S21 FE 5G to create some memories of his mother with the delish strawberry cheesecake that he made specially for her and, boy, was she delighted! You can see the glee in her eyes as she bites into it! The camera beautifully captures the vivid contrast of the red strawberries against the white of the cake.

Actor Priyanka Khera is enjoying some family time with a picnic in the park and creating memories of a lifetime as she captures these cherished times with the portrait mode on her all-new Galaxy S21 FE 5G. The pictures will give any professional photographer a run for their money!

The Galaxy S21 is renowned for its industry-leading camera, and Galaxy S21 FE 5G is equipped with the same pro-grade setup used to capture the world’s most vivid photos. With an improved Night Mode setting compared to S20 FE, experience enhanced low-light shots while out with friends at night and capture super-clear photos in the darkest conditions. And when you want to get everyone in the shot, Galaxy S21 FE 5G 32 MP front camera provides Samsung’s best selfie experience yet.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is an epic package with the best of flagship features - sleek design in exciting colour options, a damage resistant glass – the toughest on a Samsung phone so far to protect you against those accidental falls and splashes, super-fast charging that powers up the phone in a matter of minutes, Samsung’s 5mn processor which can keep up with the action and a pro-grade camera!

So, go on. Make every day epic with the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. For more details, visit the website.