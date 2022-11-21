Make Life easy with Bank of Maharashtra’s Dhamaka offers

India has just become the Fifth Largest Economy in the world. We have shunned all the progressive economies with our growth rate and poised well to dominate in the future as well. There is huge traction in the consumer demand. The big fat wedding seasons being on the cards, it will be all more eventful. New home, car, appliances, jewelry, apparels, accessories and the list goes on. In such a scenario, managing funds is the most crucial aspect for a joyous festivity.

Bank of Maharashtra, a leading public sector bank in the country, is the one stop solution, when it comes to all your requirements with perfectly tailored loan schemes. Bank has reduced its interest rate on Home Loan, starting from 8% p.a. with Zero Processing fee. It's loaded with most sought-after new age facilities like applying for loan online, obtaining instant sanction letter, no prepayment penalty, higher loan quantum, simplified disbursement, easy takeover of loans to name a few. The housing loan is so devised, it opens further avenue for concession in rate of interest for car and education loans as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The bank offers car loan with excellent scheme and benefits. With interest rate at 8.7 % p.a. and zero processing fees, Maha Super Car Loan facilitates customers a funding up to 90%. Interest is chargeable on daily reducing balance. With a quick turnaround time, the car loan from Bank of Maharashtra comes loaded with benefits like No pre-payment/pre-closure/ part payment charges, and simplified disbursement. Bank offers higher loan amount with low EMI option to its car loan borrowers. Moreover, some concession in ROI is also possible for corporate salary account holders and existing housing loan borrowers, as summarized earlier.

Similarly, Maha personal loan scheme is designed well to cater to the requirements of meeting personal expenditure of various needs viz. marriage, higher education, medical emergencies, travel etc. BoM offers higher loan amount with low EMI. Very less documentation and nominal processing fee makes the personal loan from Bank of Maharashtra all the more attractive. Maximum loan amount can go up to 20 lakhs.

BoM has designed all its retail products and schemes to suit the ever evolving needs of the customers including digital millennials. Be it gold loan, car loan, agriculture loan or any other scheme, BoM always maintains a low EMI, in many segments the interest rates are the lowest in the industry. Instant sanction letter, digital loan application, forex transaction through internet banking, WhatsApp banking and chatbot facility are some of the uber facilities, incorporated for customer convenience.

Bank’s extensive branch network around the country enables it to give quick and excellent services to all its existing and prospective customers. So, what are you waiting for, just be a part of this ever-growing family of happy customers and enjoy your festivities with one of the most customer centric promising bank in the country. Visit your nearest Bank of Maharashtra branch or check https://bankofmaharashtra.in/ for more details.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}