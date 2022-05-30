Make shopping easy on your pocket with No Cost EMIs

While the wide range of products available in the market has made shopping more irresistible, we are more prone than ever to take a hit on our monthly budget. The market is jam-packed with appliances, gadgets, and home essentials with the best features, which usually come at high prices. Having said that, high prices don't stop us from buying these products, and why should it be when there are choices like No Cost EMIs to make it easy on our pockets.

Shopping on EMI can be the smartest way to buy your favourite products, and it’s even better when you don’t have to pay interest on the EMI. The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card allows you to purchase items across a wide range of categories and price ranges through online shopping platforms like Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, Flipkart, Amazon and offline stores like Vijay Sales, Chroma, and more. With the EMI Network Card, you can opt for No Cost EMIs, preventing you from burning a hole in your pocket. The card lets you split the total amount across months so that you can pay it off in affordable and manageable pieces, allowing you to make space for other investments and monthly expenditures.

You can also get your hands on the most competitive prices and discounts on over 1 million-plus products across various categories available online and offline. The best part? Easy application without stepping out of your home. Before you apply, have a look at some of the benefits of using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card while shopping from online or offline stores.

Effortless online shopping

Online shopping practically allows you to shop 24/7, enjoying a ‘no crowd’ experience and saving precious time. While shopping for the latest electronics, furniture, appliances, or anything else, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card can offer excellent benefits. The card allows you to purchase products across various categories on No Cost EMIs. When you buy from the EMI Store, you also get benefits like cashback offers, discounts, zero down payment, and doorstep delivery. The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card can also be used across all leading e-commerce websites.

Hassle-free offline shopping

No matter how convenient online shopping has become, you still might want to visit the stores to make purchases, especially those that require heavy investments. With the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, you can shop for the most comprehensive range of latest products on EMIs at partner stores, including, Chroma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and several others. The card will allow you to avail of No Cost EMIs along with other special discounts and cashback offers. You can easily find numerous lifestyle partner stores across different cities for a hassle-free and affordable shopping experience.

Shop for up to Rs. 4 lakh

Be it getting a new washing machine or a big-screen television for your living room, it can take a toll on one’s monthly budget, and that is when the EMI Network Card comes to the rescue. It offers a purchasing limit of up to Rs. 4 lakh, allowing you to bring home the latest products without hampering your finances. So, if you were sceptical about buying a new air conditioner or gym equipment due to your monthly goals, you can now enjoy both shopping and savings.

Flexible tenures and nil foreclosure charges

The card offers a convenient and affordable way to shop for electronic items and other products on No Cost EMIs. Once you get your card, you get to choose the repayment tenor (up to 24 months) according to what best suits your financial needs. Additionally, there will be no nil foreclosure charges in case of prepayment of the loan after you pay your first EMI.

Online application with minimal documentation

The card is meant for contactless payments - facilitating fast, hassle-free and secure payments at online and offline stores. Applying for the card is a stress-free and 100% digital process, which can be completed in 3 easy steps. Once you have submitted your basic KYC documents along with the joining fee, your card will be activated instantly.

With the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, you no longer have to worry about paying upfront for your favourite gadgets or the much-needed appliances. You can make this dream a reality with a hassle-free process based on easy eligibility criteria.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.