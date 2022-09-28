Make sure you avoid these 5 badminton fouls to ace your next game

Badminton is an intriguing game, but like any other sport, it comes with a set of guidelines. As a professional, it is critical to be aware of certain things that can cost you chances of winning. Yes, we are speaking about fouls that can lead you to lose a point or service. The fouls can be segregated into five categories – contact, double-hit, service, service receiving, and over-the-net foul.

Without any further ado, let's learn more about them.

Contact foul

To avoid contact fouls, ensure you are light on your feet and as flexible as possible.

As the name suggests, this foul happens when the shuttlecock touches anything except the racket – it could be an object or a person. To avoid this foul, ensure you are light on your feet and as flexible as possible. You can achieve that by paying attention to warm-ups and stretching before your match.

Service faults

These fouls occur when a player is engaging in service. If the service is not carried out in a proper way – below the waist or in an upward motion – there's a high chance of committing the foul. It could also happen if you are positioned on the left side of the court during a match and do not serve the shuttle toward the right side.

Double hit foul

Hitting twice is considered a broken rule in badminton and will result in a point for your opponent.

If you try to hit the shuttlecock twice in a row, it can be referred to as a double-hit foul. Hitting twice is considered a broken rule in badminton and will result in a point for your opponent.

Over-the-net foul

In this case, make sure no part of your body is in contact with the net. This means that if your elbow, shin, racket head, or anything else touches the net, your opponent will win a point.

This foul can also happen, if your shuttle doesn't go over the net, when you serve. Even when it passes under or through the net, it is considered a foul.

Service receiving foul

Play the game with utmost concentration, so that you can receive the service well.

These fouls occur when you receive the service. First of all, do not move before your opponent has made the serve. In case you do, you commit this foul. Try not to be distracted by all the noise on the court – play the game with utmost concentration, so that you can receive the service well.

