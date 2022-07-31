Make the right choice about your dream house with HT Home Fest!

The feeling of finally getting the keys to your dream home is surreal but the process quite isn't. It's mostly confusing, tiring and takes a lot of effort. Trying to figure out a house that is a right fit for your lifestyle, in your budget usually takes a person to different places physically and digitally, sometimes with no results.

This is where Hindustan Times Home Fest helps potential buyers by turning their confusion to clarity by bringing all the necessary information at one place. It is a consortium of projects of reputed real estate developers across Delhi NCR region that helps property buyers get access to all the information they seek.

Some of Delhi NCR's most trusted builders have partnered with the initiative to showcase their best offerings including Arihant Group, M3M, Orchid and Supernova. Geetanjali has also partnered with the initiative as a real estate consultant.

While M3M has 2.5BHK and 3.5BHK available starting at INR 1.27 Cr, Arihant Group is offering 2BHK and 3BHK options starting at INR 49.47 Lacs. Arihant Abode - This gated community has the prime focus on providing a greener environment to the inhabitants with numerous world-class facilities and amenities.

Orchid is offering homes in an exclusive residential complex, Orchid Island has spacious public areas, openness, refreshing sunlight and green surroundings, as well as the most modern amenities and facilities. The place is about 5 mins from Huda City Center Metro and one can choose from close to 1200 living units in row houses that have ground, first and second floors, with either 2 bedrooms and a study, 3 bedrooms and servant’s room or 4 bedrooms and servant’s room.

Spira by Supernova with investment starting at 3.95 Cr onwards is available in Noida – it is a first-of-its-kind water front development of this region with Vaastu inspired super structures and panoramic views of the bird sanctuary.

Started in June, Home Fest is currently on with users exploring the best offerings by some of the major developers. To get more details on all the properties, visit the microsite: https://www.hindustantimes.com/brandstories/delhi-home-fest/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.