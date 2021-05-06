Make vaccination a family affair

The old adage, ‘prevention is better than cure’, could not be more appropriate for us than it is today. The renewed Covid-19 wave that has gripped the nation has changed the very way we live. Conversations that started with ‘How are you?’ have now gone to ‘Are you keeping safe & vaccinated?’, taking vaccination out of the realm of being something that only children need to be given.

This World Immunization Week (April 24-30), HT City Spotlight, powered by Sanofi Pasteur, organized a session titled ‘Making Vaccination a Family Affair’, which delved into how vaccination can protect the entire family, right from infancy to elderly.

Vaccination is an important step towards the prevention of a disease, and it is imperative that it is administered at the right time. “The lockdown has taken a toll on vaccinations for children. While there is a lot of focus on the Covid-19 vaccine, it is also more important for children to complete their immunizations on time,” said Dr Sampada Tambolkar, Professor in Pediatrics, Dr D Y Patil Medical College, Pune.

Even though most of the mandatory vaccinations for children are completed in the first two years, it is important to stay up to date with the jabs you and your family need. “Vaccination is a womb to tomb affair,” Dr Tambolkar added.

The pandemic has changed the perception towards vaccination. “At my age, you think that your immunity is very strong and you will be able to withstand diseases. But what has become understood by most people is that you are not just taking the vaccine to protect yourself, but also to protect those in your family and community who are vulnerable,” said actor Soha Ali Khan.

So, what are the main vaccines to focus on? “The main one is Covid-19 for anyone over 18 years. The trial for the paediatric Covid vaccination is still on and it should soon be made available for the 12-18 age group. The second one is the seasonal flu shot especially for children and young adults who are not yet eligible for Covid vaccine or for the elderly who have completed their two doses of Covid vaccination, as flu activity peaks in the monsoons. We already have an overwhelmed medical system and we do not want a influenza outbreak over and above the Covid scenario. For the elderly population, please think about the pneumococcal, the pneumonia vaccination, and the pertussis vaccination,” Dr Tambolkar.

Actor Soha Ali Khan also advocated for all adults to get a tetanus shot and register themselves for the Covid-19 vaccine. “I got my flu vaccine just a few days ago and now that the Covid vaccine is available, the important thing is to register for that and get your appointment as soon as possible. You must not postpone vaccinations for children. There are safe ways of getting appointments and, as a family, going and getting the vaccinations that you are eligible for,” she said.

Click here to watch the whole session.

For more information on protection from flu visit:

https://www.bewiseimmunise.sanofipasteur.in/preventwhatcanbeprevented

To search for a ‘Vaccinator for adults’

https://hospitals.1mg.com/vaxenation

