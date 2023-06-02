Make your home your way with the Samsung #YouMake Campaign 2023

Customise your world with the Samsung #YouMake Campaign 2023, where you can create a combo of your favourite Samsung products and also select the right colour and design combinations to make your home reflect your personal style!

When we build a home, every element in it, right from the furniture, the colour of the walls, the curios that decorate the spaces, etc talks about the personality of its inhabitants. Imagine if all the devices across your home – be it your refrigerator, washing machine or microwave oven in the kitchen, or the TV and smart appliances in your living room – followed a similar theme and were unified by the colour and design that appeals to your sensibilities.

The latest promotion from one of India’s most-loved consumer brands, Samsung, is here to let you discover diverse ways to enrich your life by introducing various device experiences that promise to cater to your own way of living. The #YouMake campaign allows you to embrace your individuality and customise products and service experiences from the house of Samsung, all tailored to your lifestyle. The campaign lets you enjoy customised and connected product experiences through the Internet of Things (IoT)-powered SmartThings platform.

You can go on the Samsung website to select the product combos that let you truly ‘make it your way’. The campaign offers an opportunity for a multi-device experience and outstanding performance of single devices with special benefits. For instance, you can get a refrigerator and a washing machine as part of a special combo to match the look of that new modular kitchen you are trying to create. The new appliances can match the colour of the cabinets and you can also get an additional discount of 5 per cent on both appliances. Similarly, you can buy earphones with 5 per cent of S22 ultra is more than the price of earphone and hence making a combo of earphone with S22 is essentially getting free earphone with even some additional discount.

Samsung has curated its combos around special themes – like a Learn Smarter Kit featuring a Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy Tab A8, or the Distraction Free Work Kit with a Smart Monitor M8 and Galaxy Buds2 Pro under the ‘Work from Home’ theme. For the fitness enthusiasts, there is a ‘Stay Fit and Healthy’ theme under which you can opt for a Workout Buddy Kit with a Galaxy Watch5 BT and Buds Live, or a Healthy Cooking Kit with a 673L Family Hub and a Smart Microwave Oven.

At Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023, Samsung shared its vision of ‘Calm Technology’ to provide users with Samsung's connected world so that devices and innovation can genuinely enable better, more personal, and more intuitive experiences that are further strengthened. Under alignment with this vision, the #YouMake campaign in 2023 additionally emphasises the possibility that users can take the lead to make their own way of living with Samsung. This is enabled by Samsung’s latest innovative tech, which offers an outstanding single-device experience and a seamlessly connected experience with multi-devices. On this basis, Samsung is strategically proposing various tastes and lifestyles, and personalised product curation ideas that perfectly match users’ personal tastes.

Special offers

The good news is that the #YouMake campaign includes almost all the product offerings by Samsung. But, there are some super deals you just can’t miss. For example, you can get the Galaxy S23 Ultra in Graphite along with a Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protector at a special price of just ₹1,02,268. You can also get the Galaxy S22 along with brand-new Type C earphones for only ₹51,733.

When you create a combo of two Samsung WindFree air conditioners, one in 1 ton and the other 1.5 ton, the collective pricing under the special offer is just ₹70,481. You can also get a 253 litre convertible refrigerator along with a 6.5 kg top load washing machine for just ₹33,690, or a 253-litre digital inverter refrigerator and a 55-inch UHD TV for all of ₹58,699. You can get an extra discount of 10 per cent by buying more. This is valid on the purchase of 2 or more products.

“Samsung’s ecosystem combines SmartThings connections that appeal to varied lifestyles and tastes in its flagship and premium product lines. By providing consumers with a chance to use our products, we increase public awareness of the Samsung brand, its role in consumer life, and its potential to enhance individual quality of life. With the current promotion, we hope individuals can discover fresh joy and excitement in the value of varied lifestyles while utilising Samsung’s unique product experiences,” said a Samsung spokesperson.

To know more and create your own combo, visit the Samsung online store. https://www.samsung.com/in/youmake/#buymoresavemore.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.