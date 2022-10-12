Maker, Hedera, and Moshnake Can Light Up Your Portfolio — Crypto News Flash

Cryptocurrencies are trending at the moment for good reason. With the use of cryptocurrencies, you can conduct transactions directly with one another, potentially saving both time and money. Because they are also encrypted, you can be sure that your data is safe.

This article will cover all three of these cryptocurrencies: Maker (MKR), Hedera (HBAR), and Moshnake (MSH) . We'll study each one's activities to assess whether there is any potential for expansion in the future and how they’ll help to boost your portfolio.

Maker (MKR) The Primary Utility Token

Maker (MKR) is the primary utility and governance token for Maker, a decentralized lending platform. Maker is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) built on Ethereum that enables credit checks like free lending and borrowing of cryptocurrencies. To do this, the network uses a specifically pegged stablecoin and cutting-edge smart contracts. An investment in the Maker Project is represented by the MKR token which is a decentralized ERC-20 token. The network has a long history of being a market innovator. One of the first ever tradable tokens on the Ethereum network, for instance, was the platform. One of the most widely used ETH-based platforms nowadays is Maker.

Transparency is one of the primary issues that Maker (MKR) seeks to address. Maker's popularity keeps rising, mostly as a result of the many advantages it offers crypto users. Within the Maker ecosystem, MKR has many uses that improve this token's overall usability. Holders of MKR have the opportunity to take part in the management of the ecosystem. Users have more influence over the direction the network will take thanks to community governance. Active Proposal smart contracts are the foundation of the decentralized governance system in the Maker ecosystem. These contracts are set up to provide users control over the platform and to guarantee a higher level of transparency.

Hedera (HBAR) The Public Distributed Ledger

Hedera (HBAR) is a public distributed ledger with a central authority that was created from the ground up to serve both new and old applications. Hedera (HBAR) is special in that it accomplishes the same task as the most well-known public blockchains (like Ethereum), but more quickly and with less energy consumption. These merits are attributed to the underlying hashgraph consensus algorithm and the global enterprise governing body, which currently owns and runs Hedera.

Compared to the first and second generation blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum, Hedera performs better. Hedera (HBAR) meets so many expectations, making it an ideal choice of investment.

Moshnake (MSH) The Play to Earn NFT Game

Moshnake (MSH) is a play-to-earn NFT game that is comparable to the standard snake game seen on Nokia phones. Players can revive the previous excitement of playing snake games with Moshnake. The fact that Moshnake rewards its players is the best part. On Moshnake, players must fight other snakes while looking for eggs and other NFT gems. They need to make sure no other snakes strike their snakes. Additionally, a snake can make more money the larger it grows.

Moshnake (MSH) is distinct from snake game since it is an NFT. It utilizes blockchain technology and has tokens as well. The Binance Chain (BSC) is used to power the game. Snake NFTs, Venom Token (VEN), and Moshnake Token (MSH) are all available on the game platform. A user must connect their Metamask, which will be on the Binance smart chain, in order to begin playing the game. They will then require the Moshnake Token (MSH). The purchase of VEN and Moshnake NFTs will be made using MSH (snake). On the platform, players may buy four different varieties of NFT snakes. These snakes have a variety of traits that affect how much money they can make in the game world.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.