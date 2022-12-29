Makeup Brand Forever 52 Makeup Gets Brand New Beauty Station In Kolkata

The internationally acclaimed makeup brand, Forever 52 Makeup, has recently launched its new beauty station in Kolkata on 22nd December 2022. Heavy public demand seems to be the main influential factor behind the inception of this new beauty station at Acropolis Mall, Kolkata. The opening event was cordially graced by Kolkata's most lovable as well as incredibly talented makeup artists Mayuri Varma & Shraddha Gupta.

The brand's day-to-day growing appeal amongst Indian women, especially professional makeup artists and enthusiasts cannot be questioned. Such a huge demand for their brand's products in Kolkata has led to the launch of, Forever 52 Makeup's new beauty station, at the famous Acropolis Mall on Thursday. The new beauty station will display A to Z essentials of makeup for sale under its brand flag here. Thus, enabling brilliant and accomplished makeup artists with the best tools to elevate their grooming skills a step further.

Forever 52 Makeup is a Dubai based Internationally renowned brand, which is grabbing attention for its budget-friendly as, well as high-quality cosmetic products, since it’s inception stages in Germany. Being a torchbearer for high-quality products for the past few years, the brand has gained applause from the best makeup professionals and artists across the globe. The reason behind the accumulation of such humungous love and affection by leading makeup artists as well as enthusiasts across continents is the brand's, 'value-for-money' range of products.

Nowadays, no makeup artist feels their final look is complete without the best makeup. The urge to ensure their client looks their best selves often leads professional makeup artists and makeup enthusiasts to fall prey to over-expensive makeup brands and unsatisfactory results. In order to bridge the gap between fashion & makeup trends followed by native as well as foreign brands, trendsetters like 'Forever 52 Makeup' have made a mark in the fashion, makeup & beauty industry across the globe.

Whether it is their bestseller pro-range foundations from consecutive five years or their recently launched juicy cheeks liquid brush, Forever 52 Makeup comes up with innovative and useful products that have always made their way to the hearts of most Indian women. What makes this brand a familiar icon across nations is its promising range of grooming products with unmatched quality for producing the most glamorous and irresistible end results.

FM cosmetic India's retail sales management along with Kolkata's adored professional makeup artists Mayuri Varma and Shraddha Gupta inaugurated the Beauty Station with great pomp and zeal. The event was also filled with gifts for Forever 52 Makeup brand lovers and celebrated a fun-filled beginning in the city of joy.

The very first day of this inauguration has also shown a positive response from the public that was almost unanticipated by the brand. The unbelievably phenomenal love and appreciation towards the brand's first beauty station at Kolkata have inspired its team far beyond belief. The Forever 52 Makeup team has been inspired to come up with many more such beauty stations across the city in the near future. Thus, making way for thousands of makeup artists to enhance their beautification skills with the best and most affordable range of makeup products.

