MakeWalkingYourWorkout with the Skechers GO WALK collection

“Walking is the best possible exercise. Habituate yourself to walk very far,” Thomas Jefferson famously said.

Getting your daily steps can do a lot more than just keeping you fit. Walking is one of the most powerful ways to keep your mind and body in good shape. The GO WALK range of shoes from Skechers is just what you need to get your walking rhythm back.

If you prize a walking shoe that will give you long-lasting comfort and good support, you can consider the GO WALK Speed Walker or even the GO WALK Distance Walker

Research shows that whether you take a daily morning walk or a stroll to the local market, walking helps your joints stay strong, lowers your blood pressure, and reduces the risk of chronic diseases. Daily walking also steps up your metabolism as it helps the body burn some extra calories and prevents muscle loss.

If you want to take your walking regimen to the next level, you can try your hand at regular intensity walking or even athletics. But, a very important component of walking is the right shoe that will make you go that extra mile and add more steps to your everyday goal, literally, with ease to make walking your workout.

The Skechers GO WALK collection offers a diverse range of options

The Skechers GO WALK collection is specially configured for walkers. It features the very best of Skechers’ performance technologies and materials in designs that look trendy and are easy to wear. The Skechers GO WALK collection offers a diverse range of options, including shoes that are specially designed for high-intensity walking such as the GO WALK Speed Walker and GO WALK Distance Walker.

The first thing that walkers look for in a good shoe is comfort that can enable them to walk long distances without feeling strain or discomfort. If you prize a walking shoe that will give you long-lasting comfort and good support, you can consider the GO WALK Speed Walker or even the GO WALK Distance Walker — which come with features that enable you to take that extra step.

The Skechers GO WALK collection is specially configured for walkers

Another common feedback for walking shoes is that they seem heavy or alien to wear as they don’t take the shape of your foot. The new models from Skechers have a removable insole so that the shoe moulds itself to the contours of your foot to reduce shock and increase weight dispersion.

In addition, the GO WALK Speed Walker and GO WALK Distance Walker from Skechers have a Hyper Burst® cushioning midsole, which offers a highly responsive wearing experience in a shoe that is ultralight in weight.

These walking shoes are highly flexible. A V-Stride technology further helps in the transition from heel to toe as you walk. In the Goodyear® haptic print lace-up model, the sole itself is made from Goodyear® rubber technology which lends it enhanced traction, stability, and durability.

The entire process of walking becomes effortless if your feet get a bounce back with each step. Another great feature of these shoes is the carbon-infused forefoot plate — which gives you more energy in your return as you take each step and ensures that you are stable on your feet.

The upper of these amazing shoes has been designed with the highest level of precision. Both models come with an engineered knit upper witha haptic print and a lace-up front. The shoes have a perforated tongue that allows proper ventilation and cooling comfort for times when you are wearing them for long hours. Even the eyestays have a hot melt design so that the laces don’t come apart in the middle of a high-performance race walking event.

These new GO WALK shoes are priced at Rs. 12,999 & 13,999, which is great for an awesome pair of shoes that promise to ace up your performance while walking and truly#MakeWalkingYourWorkout.

About Skechers

Launched in 2012 in India, Skechers offers a wide range of footwear with a collection of more than 3,000 styles for men, women, and children to choose from across the country. The brand also offers apparel and accessories. Skechers’ products are available at retail outlets nationwide, including more than 350 Skechers stores, and online at Skechers.in.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.