Making magic out of the mundane: 5 creative entrepreneurs show us how

Most of us think of creative people as folks who conjure things out of thin air. Their artistic talents and the designs they create seem no less than a special gift – something that the rest of us can never aspire to. But, the truth is that no one is a born innovator. Even the most creative souls live and breathe the same reality that we do – they just approach it a bit differently. In the words of George Kneller: “Creativity, as has been said, consists largely of rearranging what we know in order to find out what we do not know. Hence, to think creatively, we must be able to look afresh at what we normally take for granted.”

What it means, simply, is that we can all aspire to be creative; it just takes a lot of practice and patience to bear fruit. If you’re a young creative entrepreneur, do not underestimate the power of trying out new things. Those who have the vision to experiment will naturally find their way ahead, and this is especially true for creative fields.

Still not convinced? Here are stories from 5 individuals who prove that creativity truly has no limits. Read on to know how they create magic out of the mundane.

Making miniature masterpieces: Nitin Barccha and Disney Davis

Etsy shop: MaterialImmaterial

Nikhil and Disney design and create unique miniature sculptures, cufflinks, and jewellery pieces—inspired by architectural design and made with concrete (Etsu)

What comes to your mind when you hear ‘concrete’? Most of us might say ‘concrete jungle’, but architects Nitin and Disney had an altogether different idea. Together, they design and create unique miniature sculptures, cufflinks, and jewellery pieces—inspired by architectural design and made with concrete, their material of choice. These designs are all created in small batches and are hence mostly limited editions. Who would’ve thought that you could create such stunning pieces from construction material? Check out their shop on Etsy and prepare to be blown away!

Reducing waste and going the cruelty-free way: Vasundhara Sharma

Etsy shop: Orunie

Not only are Sharma’s pieces vibrant and colorful, they are also made with scraps of fabric that are usually considered as waste. (Etsy)

Textile-design graduate Vasundhara is a true-blue restless creative who experiments with many styles and materials. She started with blankets and throws, and eventually moved on to bags made out of fabric. In the process, she realized that a lot of fabric was going to waste and decided to do something about it. To cut a long story short, Sharma came up with her own line of ‘vegan’ jewellery. Not only are these pieces vibrant and colorful, but they are also made with scraps of fabric that are usually considered as waste. Sharma’s creative genius ensures that an ordinary man’s trash can indeed turn to treasure.

Recycling and how: Devi Chand

Etsy shop: Papermelon

Devi’s products are purely handmade – with stunning, quirky designs that you would love to flaunt. (Etsy)

Devi Chand is another experimental seller on Etsy, who makes jewellery from paper. Devi’s inspiration came from her early childhood play dates, where she would make small glittery balls out of candy wrappers (didn’t we all?). Later, as an adult, paper beads were her first prototype. A lot of changes, innovation, and practice later, she went on to create a whole collection of paper jewellery that is nothing like what is usually found in the market. All her products are purely handmade – with stunning, quirky designs that you would love to flaunt.

Origami like you’ve never seen before: Lipee and Tapan

Etsy shop: Brownfolds

The duo started Brownfolds in a quest to create something more durable and usable with paper. (Etsy)

The ancient art of Origami has inspired many of us, including young micro-entrepreneurs, Tapan and Lipee, who have taken this craft beyond its usual forms. Friends and design school graduates, the duo started Brownfolds in a quest to create something more durable and usable with paper, which include some truly unique home decor items made from recycled paper. Their small and ethical setup works towards inclusivity and social awareness; the team employs differently-abled people, providing them training and also a stable source of income. This Diwali, bring light into your life from a source that has good will at its heart.

Aging like fine wine: Saurabh Kadyan

Etsy shop: Corkiza

Entrepreneur Saurabh Kadyan found the humble cork a sustainable alternative to make bags, accessories, and more. (Etsy)

To the majority of us, the word ‘cork’ would conjure up images of wine bottles and good times. But, did you know, that cork is actually pretty cool by itself? It is made from tree bark that has regenerated over time, making it not just sustainable but also quite sturdy and impermeable. Entrepreneur Saurabh Kadyan found the humble cork a sustainable alternative to make bags, accessories, and more. His Etsy shop Corkiza is a trove of unique items which you can take home, and that too – with your conscience in the clear.

If there are two takeaways from this story, it’s that a) there are a lot of really cool alternative jewellery options on Etsy; and b) we should never take any raw material for granted. A creative mind can literally fashion anything out of anything!

If you, too, are a curious and creative soul with unique ideas, you’ll find yourself right at home at Etsy. Why not register here and turn your passion into a profession? We can’t wait to see what you have in store for us.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 12:56 IST