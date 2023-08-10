Makoons Play School Leads the Way with Innovative NEP-based Curriculum

Early childhood education (ECE) is a crucial stage of learning and development for young children, as it lays the foundation for their cognitive, social, emotional, and physical well-being. ECE also prepares children for school readiness and lifelong learning, which can have significant benefits for their future academic and economic outcomes. However, the quality and accessibility of ECE in India remains a challenge, as there are wide variations across states, regions, and socio-economic groups.

The recently released National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 further reinforces the commitment to ECE by including it as part of the formal schooling system. The NEP proposes a new 5+3+3+4 structure of school education, where the first five years consist of three years of pre-primary education (from age 3) and two years of primary education (Classes 1 and 2). This foundational stage is expected to provide children with a solid base for future learning through a flexible and multilingual curriculum that integrates cognitive, socio-emotional, and physical development.

As the landscape of ECE in India evolves with these policy changes, there is also a need for innovative and responsive models of pre-school education that can cater to the diverse needs and expectations of parents and children. One such model is Makoons Play School, a fast-growing pre-school chain that was established in 2016. Makoons Play School has over 150 branches across India, offering high-quality ECE programmes that focus on not just academics but also overall development of children.Makoons Play School’s curriculum is based on the idea that each child is unique and has different learning styles, interests, abilities, and talents. The curriculum is designed to stimulate each child’s curiosity, creativity, critical thinking, communication, collaboration, and confidence through various activities that cover music, arts, science, technology, literacy, numeracy, and physical exploration. Makoons Play School also provides a safe, hygienic, colourful, and child-friendly environment that fosters a sense of belonging and joy among children.

One of the cornerstones of Makoons Play School's success is its adherence to the principles of the National Education Policy.

Makoons Play School’s vision is to create the emerging leaders of tomorrow by nurturing their potential from an early age. The pre-school chain also aims to support parents in their journey of raising happy and healthy children by offering guidance on providing nurturing care at home. Makoons Play School’s motto is “Learning with Fun”, which reflects its philosophy of making ECE an enjoyable and meaningful experience for both children and parents.

Makoons Play School's commitment to excellence and innovation sets it apart as a leading player in the ECE industry in India. By employing the latest methodologies and practices in early childhood education, the school continually adapts and evolves, making sure that the children receive the best value for their time and effort.For aspiring educators and entrepreneurs seeking to contribute to the field of early childhood education, Makoons Play School offers the opportunity to join as a franchise partner. By collaborating with Makoons Play School, educators can leverage its well-established curriculum and support system to make a positive impact on young minds. As the preschool chain continues to redefine the boundaries of ECE, it stands as an exemplary institution that is shaping the leaders of tomorrow, one playful learning experience at a time.

