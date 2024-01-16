Malabar Gold & Diamonds All Set to Relaunch Its Store in Dwarka

January 16, 2024, Dwarka: Malabar Gold & Diamonds is thrilled to announce the relaunch of its store in Dwarka on January 13, 2024. The revamped store, located at High Street, Ground Floor, Vegas Mall, Dwarka, promises a world-class jewellery shopping experience, boasting more space and more collections. By offering an extensive range of jewellery pieces at the best prices and fair making charges, the store aims to be the city's ultimate jewellery shopping destination.

Spread across 2404 sq.ft., the Dwarka store features popular sub-brands of Malabar, like Mine Diamonds, Era Uncut Diamonds, Divine Heritage Jewellery, Ethnix Handcrafted Designs, Precia Gemstone Collections, Viraaz Polki jewellery and vast and unique collections under each of these brands. With a diverse array of designs in gold, diamonds, precious gemstones, platinum, and more, the store aims to cater to varied customer preferences. From traditional and contemporary to lightweight and every day, customers can find picks for any occasion. Also, with Malabar’s exclusive bridal collections, customers can delve into elegant bridal pieces meticulously crafted to make weddings truly unforgettable.

Sharing his utmost delight, M. P. Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group, stated, “The relaunch of the Dwarka store is a reaffirmation of our trusted bond with the people of Dwarka. I express my heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering support showered on us by our beloved customers. With a wide array of designs for every occasion and an enhanced ambience, we believe Dwarka store will offer unparalleled comfort and convenience to all our esteemed customers."

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is renowned for its commitment to transparency and fairness in pricing. As part of its Fair Price Promise, the brand ensures that customers can purchase their favourite jewellery with a making charge starting at just 4.9%. Furthermore, the brand offers the One India One Gold Rate scheme, ensuring uniform pricing for gold across all its stores in the country.

Strengthening the brand's commitment to its customers, Malabar Gold & Diamonds offers 10 promises. The Malabar Promises include a transparent price tag indicating stone weight, net weight, and stone charge of the jewellery; assured lifetime free maintenance for the jewellery; 100% value for gold when reselling old gold jewellery; 100% HUID-compliant gold; IGI and GIA-certified diamonds ensuring a 28-point quality check of global standards, buyback guarantee; complimentary jewellery insurance, responsible sourcing; and fair labour practices.

About Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. Established in 1993 in Kerala, Malabar Gold & Diamonds today has a strong retail network of over 335 stores spread across 13 countries and 14 wholesale units, in addition to offices, design centres, and factories across India, Australia, Canada, U.K., USA, the Middle East, and the Far East. With an annual turnover of $4.51 billion, the company currently ranks among the largest jewellery retailers globally.

