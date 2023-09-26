Malabar Gold & Diamonds inaugurates its First store in Dehradun with a Grand Opening

Dehradun 25th September 2023: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the largest gold and diamond retail chains of the country, opens its 1st store in Dehradun.

Spread over 8975 sq ft, the Dehradun showroom offers a stunning array of bridal, traditional, contemporary, and lightweight jewellery in gold, diamonds, precious gemstones, and platinum. It also showcases jewellery from its popular sub-brands including My diamond jewellery, Era uncut diamond jewellery, Divine Indian heritage jewellery, Ethnix handcrafted antique jewellery collection, and Precia precious gemstone jewellery and collections like Zoul lifestyle jewellery, Viraz Polki jewellery, to name a few. Apart from unparalleled variety, the showroom also offers its customers a world-class shopping experience.

Commenting on launching the showroom, Mr. M P Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group said "We are delighted to introduce the legacy of Malabar Gold & Diamonds to Dehradun to the capital city of Uttarakhand. The charming hill town is evolving in terms of economic and industrial development. The showroom allows us to be a part of the cultural heritage of Uttarakhand. With our exquisite craftsmanship, quality, transparency, customer satisfaction, and exceptional jewellery buying experience, we are excited to serve the customers of Dehradun. We invite all jewellery enthusiasts in Dehradun to visit our showroom and explore the exquisite world of Malabar Gold & Diamonds.”

Malabar Gold & Diamonds offers "One India One Gold Rate," which ensures uniform gold rates across the country, and the "Fair Price Promise," which focuses on fair and reasonable making charges for jewellery, providing customers with the best value for their money.

In a further commitment to serving its customers, Malabar Gold & Diamonds introduces the "Malabar Promises," a set of ten assurances that include transparent pricing displaying stone weight, net weight, and stone charges on jewellery, lifetime maintenance for purchased jewellery, 100% value for old gold jewellery when reselling, 100% HUID compliant gold, IGI and GIA certified diamonds subjected to a rigorous 28-point quality check, a buyback guarantee, responsible sourcing practices, and adherence to fair labour practices.

About:

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. Established in 1993 in Kerala, India, Malabar Gold & Diamonds today has a strong retail network of over 327 outlets spread across 11 countries, 14 wholesale units, in addition to offices, design centres, and factories spread across India, the Middle East, the Far East, the U.K., and the USA. With an annual turnover of $4.51 billion, the company currently ranks among the largest jewellery retailers globally.

