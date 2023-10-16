Malabar Gold & Diamonds opens a new showroom at Rajouri Garden, 11th in Delhi NCR

Delhi, 15 October 2023: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the largest gold and diamond retail chains in the country, has launched its new showroom at Rajouri Garden in New Delhi. Located at Z-1/C Metro Pillar No. 418, the plush showroom has further strengthened Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ retail footprint in the Delhi NCR region by taking the showroom tally to 11.

Chief guest Smt. Dhanwati Chandela (MLA, Rajouri Garden) inaugurated the showroom in the presence of key management officials of Malabar Gold & Diamonds. The Rajouri Garden showroom is Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ 11th showroom in the NCR region and 25thshowroom in North region.

Spread over 8975 sq ft. the Rajouri Garden showroom offers an extensive array of bridal, traditional, contemporary, and lightweight jewellery in gold, diamonds, precious gemstones, and platinum. It also showcases jewellery from Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ popular sub-brands including MINE Diamond jewellery, Era uncut diamond jewellery, Divine Indian heritage jewellery, Ethnix handcrafted antique jewellery collection, and Precia precious gemstone jewellery and collections like Zoul lifestyle jewellery, Viraz Polki jewellery, to name a few. Apart from unparalleled design variety, the showroom also offers its customers a world-class shopping experience.

Commenting on the launch of the Rajouri Garden showroom,Mr. M.P. Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group said, “We are excited to launch our new showroom at Rajouri Garden. The showroom further strengthens our association with the city with rich cultural diversity and heritage. I would like to thank the people of Delhi for making Malabar Gold & Diamonds a household name and the most sought after jeweller of the city. The new store underlines our continued focus to serve the jewellery buyers in Delhi with unmatched transparency in quality and pricing. We welcome all to visit our new showroom at Rajouri Garden for an extraordinary jewellery buying experience.”

Malabar Gold & Diamonds offers One India One Gold Rate which ensures uniform gold rates across the country and the Fair Price Promise which focuses on fair and reasonable making charges for jewellery, providing customers with the best value for their money.

In a further commitment to serving its customers, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has introduced the Malabar Promises - a set of ten assurances that includes transparent pricing displaying stone weight, net weight, and stone charges on jewellery, lifetime maintenance for purchased jewellery, 100% value for old gold jewellery when reselling, 100% HUID compliant gold, IGI and GIA certified diamonds subjected to a rigorous 28-point quality check, a buyback guarantee, responsible sourcing practices, and adherence to fair labour practices.

About Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. Established in 1993 in Kerala, India, Malabar Gold & Diamonds today has a strong retail network of over 330 outlets spread across 11 countries, 14 wholesale units, in addition to offices, design centers, and factories spread across India, the Middle East, the Far East, the U.K., and the USA. With an annual turnover of $4.51 billion, the company currently ranks among the largest jewellery retailers globally.

