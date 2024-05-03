Malabar Gold & Diamonds Rolls Out Akshaya Tritiya Special Jewellery & Offers

In celebration of Akshaya Tritiya, the auspicious occasion of prosperity and abundance, Malabar Gold & Diamonds brings exquisite jewellery collections and exclusive offers.

Customers can get up to 25% off on making charges for gold jewellery, a flat 25% off on making charges on the purchase of Precia/Era studded jewellery, and up to 25% off on the diamond value on the purchase of diamond jewellery. These enticing offers are valid from April 27th to May 12th.

To stay protected from gold price fluctuations, Malabar is offering an Advance Booking opportunity. Customers can book jewellery by paying just a minimum of 10% and, at the time of purchase, buy the jewellery at the booked rate or prevailing rate, whichever is lower. Plus, customers can take home a free* silver coin, adding an extra gleam to the celebrations. Malabar also assures a guaranteed buyback of old gold with only a 1% deduction.

As part of the celebration, Malabar Gold & Diamonds will be showcasing exquisite picks from exclusive brands such as Mine Diamond Jewellery, Era Uncut Diamond Jewellery, Divine Heritage Jewellery, Ethnix Handcrafted Jewellery, Precia Gemstone Jewellery, and Viraaz Polki Jewellery. With captivating designs and impeccable craftsmanship that cater to diverse tastes, Malabar Gold & Diamonds looks forward to making celebrations even more sparkling. Customers also have the opportunity to purchase 23 & 24 KT HUID hallmarked gold coins, ensuring responsible sourcing and quality assurance.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, renowned for its commitment to transparency and fairness in pricing, offers customers the Fair Price Promise, which allows them to purchase their favourite jewellery at fair making charges. Additionally, the One India One Gold Rate scheme guarantees uniform pricing for gold across all Malabar Gold & Diamonds stores nationwide.

With the Malabar Promises, the brand offers the assurance of transparency in pricing, lifetime free maintenance for jewellery, 100% value for old gold jewellery when reselling, HUID-compliant gold, IGI and GIA-certified diamonds, buyback guarantee, complimentary jewellery insurance, responsible sourcing, and fair labour practices.

About Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. Established in 1993 in Kerala, the brand today has a strong retail network of over 350 stores spread across 13 countries and 14 wholesale units, in addition to offices, design centres, and factories across India, Australia, Canada, U.K., USA, Middle East and Far East. The company currently ranks 6th among the largest jewellery retailers globally, and also 19th in Deloitte’s Global Powers of Luxury Goods 2023 ranking.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.