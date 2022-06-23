Malaysian influencer IBCIG, Launched An ICO tracking Website

IBCIG has developed an informative website that could help people to find information about the upcoming crypto project. The platform will be All-In-One Crypto educative central for IDO, ICO and Pre-Sale to keep investors updated on latest crypto projects and cryptocurrency news. With sites like www.ibcig.com, developers have a place to list their upcoming pre-sale and public sale. They can also list other information like the whitepaper, tokenomics, and team profile that will be useful to crypto investors to find information about the project.

Today, there are over 4,000 crypto tokens currently trading in the market, and even though Bitcoin is viewed as a strong long-term investment, it has become too big for many to get in. However, most of the new projects getting listed that rise multi-folds often come into public eye when it has made most of its gains. Thus, new crypto investors look for projects that are new with great potential. This is why IBCIG has come up with a perfect solution with its all-in-one crypto information and data platform. The crypto-focused platform offers all crypto news updates, IDO updates on hottest projects, pre-sale date and many other insider data in collaboration with some of the most prominent crypto influencers.

IBCIG has been in crypto space since 2017, becoming an influential figure in the space due to the philosophies, guidance and educational contents provided to the crypto community resulting in a significant reach of 500,000 followers on Twitter and other social medias. According to IBCIG, for people that want to find a new crypto project, it is advisable to DYOR (Do Your Own Research), ignore the incessant shills, and learn how to evaluate projects yourself. Use the various tools available across the web such as Etherscan, Bscscan, BitQuery, Telegram, Twitter, Dext, and dig into any projects, which look like they might have steam. Quiz the teams, prod every angle. If you want to reduce risk then stick with “doxxed” (publicly exposed) teams.

IBCIG said, “One must keep in mind a golden investment rule. One must never invest that money that one cannot afford to lose. Before investing money in it, one must conduct adequate research about a crypto project. It will increase chances of getting profits and also reduce chances of losing the money.”

IBCIG has bridged the gap between the project and the investor. They are a one-stop center of reference for investors who can keep track of the projects and get regular updates as the project progresses.

For more insight and educational contents regarding crypto investment, follow IBCIG on Twitter: https://twitter.com/IBCIG

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.