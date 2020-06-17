‘Male infertility goes undiagnosed in 25-30% cases’

brand-stories

Jun 17, 2020

Dear couples,

“We are not able to have a baby. Can you please check what is wrong with my wife (or daughter-in-law)?” This is a common complaint heard from a majority of couples that come to our infertility centre. Traditionally, this presumption held some merit. Upon testing and diagnosis, the male factor was found to be the cause of infertility in only about 15 per cent of total cases.

But this has dramatically changed over the last few decades.

Now, we expect infertility of male partner to be the direct reason behind lack of conceiving in about 50 to 60 per cent of all the cases that come to fertility centres. This has become a major reason for concern because the male infertility is harder to resolve. In fact, it goes undiagnosed in almost 25-30 per cent cases, which means that even after examination and testing we are unable to explain what is causing it.

When all internal conditions are ruled out, there are factors outside the body which are having an impact on the male factor. These can include stress, radiation from mobile phones and laptops, pollution, addiction to tobacco or alcohol. All of these factors are related to lifestyle and are very difficult to mitigate.

Apart from these lifestyle factors, the other most common cause is varicocele, a medical condition where there is a swelling of veins that drain the testicle. This directly impacts the quality of sperms being produced. About 20 per cent cases of male infertility can be attributed to this condition, which can be easily treated through a surgical procedure.

Another reason, widely brushed under the carpet, is sexual dysfunction like getting an erection and or premature ejaculation. Couples don’t reveal these problems easily. Even educated couples shy away from disclosures.

A small fraction of cases can be attributed to an infection – bacterial or viral – like herpes, HIV, STDs or rarely even TB, which can affect sperm count. Environmental causes like sustained exposure to heavy metal or to high temperatures or radiations and X-rays can also cause male infertility. Overheating of testicles has an adverse impact on testicular sperm production and in cases where the exposure is for long hours, it can even be irreversible.

Treatment like chemotherapy used for ailments like cancer also affect fertility and we recommend patients to freeze their sperm samples before starting such treatments. In rare cases, a surgery of abdominal region (like hernia) in childhood can also lead to infertility.

Male infertility must not be ignored and, in fact, medical help must be sought at the earliest.

Yours truly,

Dr Sachin Jadhav

Dr Jadhav is an IVF consultant at Cradle IVF, Gupte Hospital, Pune.

