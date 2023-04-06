Manav Gangwani’s stunning designs accentuate National and International Artists

Manav Gangwani has been catering to Hollywood with his couture designs. Debuting from a studio in Delhi and excelling in his career in Bollywood, he has gone too far with his regal talent but has stayed super exclusive.

New Delhi (India), April 4: Manav Gangwani is one of Delhi's most unique, creative, and talented designers. In October 2007, Manav developed the décor for a Louis Vuitton event. His creations were on show alongside Louis Vuitton merchandise. Manav Gangwani was born and brought up in Delhi, but legally his heart is in Mumbai, which he supported as well, “I might be a Delhi boy, but I really come alive in Mumbai. It has given me what I have now. It’s a city that embraces outsiders. People don’t judge you here.”

In 1999, he began his career with Carma in New Delhi. Manav has since become well-known in the high-end luxury sector, where his brand is regarded as one of the best. Manav's progress displays a look of distinctive young opulence, whetting the appetite of high-profile celebrities; his inspiration is a sensuous lady who wants to make a statement and violate the rules. “Glamorous, Bold, and Sexy without being vulgar. When a woman dressed in Manav Gangwani Couture enters the room, the focus must fall on her,” says Manav Gangwani.

Couturier Manav Gangwani feels that the various film industries in India, whether Hindi / Telugu / Kannada / Tamil / Punjabi / Bengali or even from neighbouring country Pakistan, act as a catalyst for the fashion industry in terms of retail. He believes that since various film industries have a huge fan base, they help in getting any designer’s brand recognized. The designer, who has styled Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Neetu Kapoor, Tabu, Raveena Tandon Thadani, Kareena Kapoor Khan and many more, believes that associating with such celebrities pushes a designer’s creations.

After his full-fleshed debut as a designer in the glam world, he started recognizing himself as an emerging talent in the fashion world. In 2008, Manav Gangwani made his most talked about collection at India’s 1st Couture Week with its mesmerizing collection “An Affair To Remember,” which is inspired by the Mughal era with a fusion twist of modernity. The collection included vibrant colours, delicate embroidery, and velvet, silk, and tulle materials. Karishma Kapoor stole our hearts as she strutted down the catwalk in Manav Gangwani designs.

Talking about his work in movies, he says, “The thing is, I am a couturier, and I am expensive. Only a few production houses pay the kind of prices I command.” In 2011 his work can be shown in the movies Love, Breakup, and Zindagi.

Not just in Bollywood but Manav Gangwani has also entered Hollywood; on a very special note, he designed a black tulle saree with a red thread border for supermodel-actress-philanthropist Naomi Campbell and a pre-draped saree with intricate Jamawar hand embroidery with antique gold-silver beads and a touch of Swarovski crystals for American supermodel, Kendra Spears a.k.a Princess Salwa for her wedding with Prince Aga Khan.

As you know, Manav Gangwani is a super-exclusive designer who loves to style celebrities across the globe and believes that his designs are luxurious and are forever. In his words, “In India, Bollywood and Cricket move the masses, but Indian Couturiers cater to the very special clientele not only in India but also worldwide.”

