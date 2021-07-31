Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Manav Rachna announces Admission Expo on August 7 & 8

In an initiative to give proficient students and sports achievers, the opportunity to pursue a course of their choice; Manav Rachna has announced an admission expo on August 7 & 8.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 11:03 AM IST
Manav Rachna Institution

Universities, today, play a large role in providing the structure, foundation and credibility for a life-long journey of contentment. Over the last 25 years, Manav Rachna has evolved as the ‘University of Choice’ for achievers across academics, sports, and other domains.

These scholars are acclaimed achievers. For instance, students Yuvraj and Yashraj, pursuing engineering at Manav Rachna University have 36 research projects and 15 patents to their credit and have been awarded with the prestigious Karamaveer Chakra. Manav Rachna’s scholar Amit Kumar has been listed in the ‘UN Young Champions of the Earth’ program from the Asia Pacific region for his revolutionary air pollution mitigation project “Pariyayantra” developed at the campus itself. Roopam Sharma, another alumni has made it to the Foreign Policy Global Thinkers List 2019 as well as the Forbes ’30 under 30’ list for the social innovation ‘Manovue’ that he invented while studying at the Manav Rachna campus.

Students can avail on the spot admission with up to 100% scholarship on the basis of their scores in qualifying exams. The Expo provides a unique chance to choose from 100+ courses at Manav Rachna. Psychometric Test, Career Counseling, One-on-one Interaction with Academic Luminaries and Industry Stalwarts, visit to the State-of-the-Art Excellence Centres, Guided Campus Tours and interactions with renowned knowledge partners as well as prominent recruiters; make this Expo a must-visit.

The first day of the Admission Expo is reserved for Merit holders who can visit the campus as per the following pre-reserved spot.

Required details

Students can register themselves to avail the above scholarship through the link: https://bit.ly/3BPk9A0

For more details, visit the Manav Rachna website www.manavrachna.edu.in

