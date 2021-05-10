Manav Rachna announces MRNAT 2021 for admission to 100+ courses

Integrating the great philosopher Cicero’s words into the educational set-up, the holistic pedagogy at Manav Rachna ensures that great things are achieved ‘by reflection, force of character, and judgement’. By the very virtue of instilling these values among the youth through a holistic pedagogy, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions have contributed to the development of the nation.

With 24 glorious years as a backing, the institutes at Manav Rachna (Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, Manav Rachna University, and Manav Rachna Dental College) have bagged grade ‘A’ accreditation from NAAC. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, a highly qualified faculty, and an exponentially increasing placement rate, Manav Rachna proves to be a vital platform to leverage student’s dreams in the right direction. The comprehensive opportunities that lie within and beyond the campus anchor the students to the right path in their career progression. To integrate and nourish the budding talent in their fraternity, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions have announced the commencement of the Manav Rachna National Aptitude Test (MRNAT) 2021.

MRNAT is conducted at a nationwide level for admission in varied undergraduate and postgraduate programs (except B. Arch and BDS) at Manav Rachna University and Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies. This year, MRNAT will be conducted on May 22 & 23. The 90-minute test will cover questions on general aptitude, arithmetic and logical reasoning, general English, and general awareness. A candidate will be required to secure successful merit in MRNAT to get admission in their courses like Engineering, Law, Literature and Languages, Computer Science, Design, Psychology, Digital Marketing, Nutrition and Dietetics, Hotel Management, Business Studies, Media Studies, Commerce, and Social Sciences, among others.

Manav Rachna has been successful in integrating coming-of-age topics into its curriculum. From topics like artificial intelligence, cloud, DevOps, and automation, to the revolutionary realm of digital marketing, fintech, and the Internet of things many of these courses integrate the theoretical world of classrooms with the practical world of the corporate.

An association with renowned organizations, such as Microsoft, Intel, Xebia, Daikin, Mitsubishi, Amazon, IBM, Infineon, Quick Heal, and others, provide the much-required industry exposure to students.

The international tie-ups with leading global universities like Purdue University Northwest, The University of Newcastle, and Western Sydney University, among others, provide the students with a nuanced approach towards a global curriculum. An association with renowned organizations, such as Microsoft, Intel, Xebia, Daikin, Mitsubishi, Amazon, IBM, Infineon, Quick Heal, and others, provide the much-required industry exposure to students.

Valuing the intelligence and hard work of many prodigies, Manav Rachna also provides due scholarship to deserving students. A good score in MRNAT can ensure up to 100% scholarships.

To familiarize students with the process of MRNAT, the faculty at Manav Rachna has also introduced a mock test (https://bit.ly/3h3SMds).

Considering the need of the times, the entire admission process has been made online. For more details, please visit: https://manavrachna.edu.in/mrnat/

