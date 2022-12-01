Manav Rachna: Building the Pathway from Classrooms to Boardrooms

Learning that is holistic and is continuous defines the ethos of true education, acting as a pivotal outlet for self-expression with an aim to impart critical life skills, problem-solving skills, leadership, and cooperation and collaboration skills.

While managing the influences of technology disruption, management schools of today are forging ahead with innovative solutions to prepare future managers for the world.They are expected to inculcate strategic integrated thinking among the students for effective decision-making skills in order to harness contemporary management & entrepreneurial skill sets.

Management Institutions like Manav Rachna have set out an example by standing out and creating curriculum in close coordination with the industry, thus, creating a blend of application-based learning through a choice-based methodology. This helps students become master of their own journey and long-term career development. Its industry-led new-age curriculum and teaching pedagogies are well supported by the peer mentorship, industry interactions, and live case studies.

Seasoned Executives share Real-world Experience

Members of Strategic Mentoring Board at Manav Rachna

Members of Strategic Mentoring Board at Manav Rachna bring theirbusiness acumen, experience and a fresh view towards the challenges and opportunities to the management classrooms. The board comprises think tanks of the industry including Mr. S.Y. Siddiqui, Executive Advisor, Maruti Suzuki India Pvt. Ltd.; Mr. Rajeev Dubey, Advisor Mahindra & Mahindra; Mr. P. Dwarkanath, Executive Director – HR, GSK, Advisor – HR, MAX Group; and many other ace professionals from Indian Oil, JBM, PwC, AIMA, Hero Motors, Soft Bank India, and HCL to name a few.

Furthermore, Faculty of Management Studies now has senior management professionals designated as ‘Professor of Practice’ who bring several years of their industrial experience to impart insights integral to the employability of the students. This brigade of professors includes Dr. Vikas Singh, Behavioural Economist, Author & Mentor; andMr. Anil Chopra, Senior Management Executive.Industry veterans also interact with the managementstudents of Manav Rachna under its flagship lecture series ‘Countdown to Corporate Careers’.

So far, Ms. Shilpa Saxena, National Sales Head Education & Colombia at Times Internet South Delhi; Ms. Abha Rani Singh, Commissioner of Income Tax at Principal Cheif Commisioner of Income Tax, Delhi; Mr. Pankaj Dubey, Founder of DSPIN Consulting P Ltd., Former CEO and MD, Polaris Inc.; Ms. Snehita Chakravorty, Brand Manager, Jubilant Foodworks (Dominos Pizza); Mr. Tarun Kumar Rastogi, Consultant and Academician (Ex- Future Group, The Pioneer, Times Group etc.); and several others have interacted with MBA students of Manav Rachna.

MBA Dual Specialization

Manav Rachna offers an AICTE Approved and NBA Accredited MBA Program across following specializations: Finance, Events and Media, Marketing, Human Resource and Organizational Behavior, International Business, Aviation Management, Management Information Systems, Business Analytics, Entrepreneurship and Small Business Management, Operations Management, Waste Management, Banking & Insurance, and Healthcare Management.

The 4-tier mentoring program (peer/ industry/ faculty/ alumni) that the students are exposed to during the program, prepares them to be both ‘mentees’ and ‘mentors’. To accelerate industry interaction and understanding of the industry dynamics among the students, students are given an opportunity to work on more than 120+ case studies.

To ensure robust practical exposure, Faculty of Management Studies organizes a house full of activities that aim at maximizing the leadership potential of students. MBA Roadies, Young Leaders Conclave, MRCON (International Conference), HR Round Table, and Outbound Experiential Learning are among the favorite ones and give an opportunity to young leaders to comprehend and exercise various roles, work on their leadership skills and discuss issues related to sustainability, technology, entrepreneurship.

MBA-Business Analytics

MBA-Business Analytics is offered in collaboration with IOA (The Institute of Analytics) - The Global Body of Analytics, UK, making Manav Rachna University the first University in NCR to collaborate with IOA for Business Analytics. The Institute of Analytics (IoA) is the Professional Body for Analytics and Data Science professionals in the UK and International. This collaboration will help students get global recognition and help them to access global job opportunities with the benefit of placement and internship assistance.

This program caters to the specialized learning and training needs in the area of data management through new software to reach the strategic positions of any organization. It offers exposure to state-of-the-art data analysis/ visualization tools such as R, Python and Tableau; and also to Excel-based modelling. The project that students get to work on in the final semester enables them to apply concepts and techniques learnt during the program.

Recruitment and Entrepreneurship are prioritized!

To ensure professional development of the students, courses on Professional Competency are delivered in the mode of a Finishing School, along with a plethora of student centric activities, including outbound experiential trips. Students are given an option to choose courses from a wide array of platforms such as Coursera, UGC’s SWAYAM, edX etc. to encourage broad based, interdisciplinary learning.

MBA Students have achieved remarkable placements across the industry spectrum in companies like KPMG, Fortis, Reliance Jio, Jaro Education, Amazon, Grofers, IBM, Zomato, HT Media, IndiaBulls, PayTM, BYJU’s, Bank of America, Ericsson, Airtel, Indian Oil, American Express, Ernst&Young and many more. Students also receive robust support of the University’s NewGen IEDC project funded by the Department of Science & Technology, GoI to give a flight to entrepreneurial ideas.

Globally Recognized MBA Program

Faculty of Management Studies, Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies has garnered the Top places among Indian Management Institutes. It has proudly secured the first place among the Top Prominent B-Schools of India in a recent survey by the Competition Success Review (2022). With the coveted NAAC ‘A’ Grade Accreditation, Manav Rachna also has the privilege to be the No. 5 Private B-School of India and No. 7 B-School in North India as per the Times B-School Survey 2022.

MRIIRS has the coveted QS 5-Star rating for Teaching, Employability, Academic Development, Facilities, Social Responsibility and Inclusiveness, and has gained a prestigious place in QS University Asia Rankings.

These recognitions attest the consistent quality and world-class management education offered at Manav Rachna!

Applications for Session 2023-24 are now open at Manav Rachna and interested candidates can apply on the basis of MRNAT/CAT/MAT/XAT/ATMA/CMAT scores. Along with this, financial aid through education loans is also available. MRNAT is the aptitude test conducted by Manav Rachna and the registrations have already begun for the test scheduled on 21st January 2023.

