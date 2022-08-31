Manav Rachna redefines New Paradigms in Research, Entrepreneurship & Innovation

Manav Rachna has been at the forefront of ground-breaking research and innovation which is successfully backed by its Manav Rachna Innovation and Incubation Centre, New Gen IEDC, MR Business Incubator, and the Springer Nature Academic Research Lab.

All the higher learning institutes of Manav Rachna (encompassing Manav Rachna International Institute of Research & Studies, Manav Rachna University and Manav Rachna Dental College) have over 535+ Patents (filed/granted), 60+ global academic collaborations, 80+ Alumni & In Campus start-ups, and 7800 Research papers in International / National Journals and Conferences. The institutions have received top ratings from NIRF, IIRF, QS Star, QS I-Gauge, and other leading academic bodies.

Opportunities Galore

Manav Rachna has set up the New Generation Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre, New Gen IEDC to support the national initiative for developing and channeling innovation. This initiative is funded by the Department of Science & Technology, GoI with a support grant of ₹2.87 Crore. The centre harnesses the wave of innovation among the youth and supports them to realise their big ideas into successful companies. New Gen IEDC follows a 360° hand-holding practice, whereby students are provided with a myriad of opportunities, from preliminary mentorship, business development guidance, technical expertise to funding.

One of the start-ups incubated under New Gen IEDC, Pariyayantra — an air pollution mitigation product, was recently supported by the Central Pollution Control Board. It is an affordable air filter that runs without electricity while being attached to vehicles. Some other impressive innovations nurtured by New Gen IEDC include NaruroPlast, CAELI, Greenity, Aarkaya Solar Solutions Pvt Ltd. etc.

The Manav Rachna Business Incubator is set across more than 5,000 square feet area and caters 24X7 to the requirements of budding entrepreneurs, researchers and innovators. Over the years, more than 80 companies have been incubated at the Manav Rachna’s campuses across India

Along with this, a well-rounded research and innovation ecosystem is established to give students that first flight towards a world of myriad opportunities. 60+ state-of-the-art laboratories, 24*7 Business Incubator, research and innovation centers, and Centers of excellence established in close association with industry partners (such as Mitsubishi, Intel, Daikin, Altair and Design Tech, Honda, etc.) give engineering students an independent as well as guided space to prepare themselves for the cobotic future.

Robust Research Culture

Manav Rachna provides the optimum exposure to research scholars through its state-of-the-art research and innovation facilities. In order to create a highly elevated research environment for its researchers, at Manav Rachna, one of the nation's first academic research lab has been launched, i.e., Springer Nature Academic Research Lab. This research lab is open for scholars around the world. It allows students to advance their practical understanding, promote collaboration, nurture ideas, and display ingenuity. Additionally, it gives future researchers, teachers, and students a way to bond with prominent experts in their fields and understand advanced technologies.

State-of-the-art research labs, Research and Innovation Clusters, Innovation and Incubation Centre, research projects, paper presentation, and sponsored R&D Projects contribute to groom researchers in advanced areas.

Centre of Excellence for Electric Vehicle, Centre of Excellence for Culinary Art, Centre for Peace and Sustainability and Centre of Excellence for Product Design & Development provide students with hands-on experience in their areas of interest.

Recognized for Research among the Top Institutions

It is noteworthy that School of Engineering, Manav Rachna University has ranked No. 1 Emerging Engineering Institution in India for Research Capability, and Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies has ranked No. 12 in Top 30 Engineering Institutes in Research Capability as per the Times Engineering Institute Ranking Survey 2022.

Manav Rachna University is also DSIR Recognized by the Department of Science and Technology, GoI for quality research. To promote research and development activities at the campus, a state-of-the-art University Instrumentation Centre has been established at the campus in support of DSIR. The centre is open for Science and Engineering students, university research scholars, and external researchers as well.

Manav Rachna personifies multidisciplinary academic as well as research environment at the campus, thus, fostering life-skills and much required skillsets to be a part of the global industry. The institution works on the identified gaps and constantly implement innovative methods to enhance curriculum, and to ensure industry-aligned academic as well as experiential learning. By creating a thriving research environment that inspires faculty and learners to develop the quest for new understanding, reality, and advancement, Manav Rachna is committed to strengthening research and innovation.

