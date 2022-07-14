ManekTech – witnessing fast growth with unmatchable software development service

13/07/2022, India- ManekTech is glad to observe its continuous growth year by year. It has reached a new level with more than 500 + happy clients and 350 + employees spread across the globe. As the organization turns 11 this year, it's relishing its journey as a Software Development Company.

"It is the dedication and continuous urge to learn new technologies of our teams that have aided us to grow from a small company of 30 to a behemoth of 350 plus. However, we all know there is no shortage of Software development companies; thus, making a space for yourself among them, one has to be unique and hard working. With our customized solutions, affordable rates, and a strong desire to convert all the requirements into success stories, we are transforming ourselves into leaders."- said Mr. Devubha, CEO and founder of ManekTech.

ManekTech was incepted in March 2011 with a concept to offer sustainable and scalable Web Development Solutions to various organizations enabling them to provide an unforgettable user experience. Born with a small office and around 30 employees, ManekTech had never turned face when it came to working hard. However, it is its solution-bringing approach that has always been there in challenging times. Also, it's spread across the globe with multiple offices in the US, UK, and Germany, along with India, is a testimony to its growth.

Powered by its mission to deliver clients a digital experience that comes with a combination of technology and human creativity, it keeps embracing the ever-changing landscape of the digital world.

About ManekTech:

ManekTech, a software development company in India, started its journey in 2011 with the motive to be an integral part of the digital revolution providing clients with quality products and services that can help them deliver better solutions. We help our clients to become the best versions of themselves with the help of technology. We have a pool of talented technocrats who not only understand technologies but also can think out of the box. And we help their creativity to be unleashed through company events and presentations. Our teams are experts in various technologies, from mobile to web technologies, CMS, eCommerce, DevOps, Cloud computing, and Microsoft technologies. A few of the offerings of ManekTech include; Software development, Mobile Development, Big Data Consulting, web development, SAP Consulting, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Microsoft Azure, and many more.

Coming to process, ManekTech makes sure to analyze the client requirements correctly. Based only on the analysis, we recommend the industry's best solutions with futuristic vision and scalable technologies. We make sure to be with our client's journey from the idea generation to bringing them to reality. We believe in incorporating the newest IT technologies into our operations to not only save time and money for our clients but also, to remain competitive in the fluid market. As one of the top IT companies India, we have earned extensive experience and expertise in handling all sizes of organizations. Hire a dedicated software developer India by coming to us to ensure successful solutions for your requirements.

