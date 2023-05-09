Mango mania with all the aam ras? Keep Your Diabetes in Check

We just celebrated a range of back-to-back festivals. This means, most of us have indulged in everything from aam ras, namkeen snacks to plates full of mithais. While it is completely normal to binge during special occasions, for people with diabetes, it can be more of a challenge to stick to their meal plan and keep blood sugar levels steady. Diabetes is a major clinical and public health problem world-wide, especially in India, where an estimated 74 million people are diagnosed with it (International Diabetes Federation 2021 Atlas).

One of the most important factors in ensuring better diabetes treatment and management is education. There is evidence that increasing awareness of diabetes and its consequences have important advantages, including increase in compliance to treatment and thereby decreasing the complications associated with diabetes.

An active lifestyle, eating right and exercising often, is the cornerstone of healthy living — with or without diabetes.

While in general, fruits are low in glycemic index, fruits contain carbohydrate, so you need to count it as part of your meal plan. So, the size of the serving depends on how much carbohydrates are in the fruit. Having some slices of fresh fruit or a fruit salad for dessert is a great way to satisfy your sweet tooth and get the extra nutrition you're looking for. So proper meal planning to balance your diet with high fibre can help keep your sugar in control, which is key to avoiding the development of vascular complications in diabetes that can impact the eyes, nerves, kidneys or the heart.

This is further supported by regular activity or exercise. 150-minutes per week of moderate-intensity physical activity is recommended such as walking briskly, dancing, swimming or bicycling. Consult your doctor about what type of diet and exercise is appropriate for you.

In addition to diet and exercise your doctor may have prescribed oral medications or insulin to help manage your blood sugar and avoid complications. Timely medications and monitoring of glucose can help not miss out on all the excitement and deliciousness that the season has to offer. Monitoring of blood sugar is done with a home device termed as blood glucose meter. It measures the amount of sugar in a drop of blood.

In people on insulin injections, many put off festivals or other weekend-long events because of the hassle involved in trying to find somewhere private to take an insulin shot or carrying enough insulin and other diabetes supplies to last a whole weekend. That insulin restricts our lifestyle is a common myth. Insulin can become part of your daily routine; and with newer and technological advancements, most people are surprised by how little an insulin injection hurts. It’s not even a syringe anymore; there are compact insulin pens both disposable and reusable, which are easy to carry and using which you can easily administer insulin anywhere.

Dr. Shalini Menon, Country Medical Lead, Sanofi (India)

