Maniben Nanavati Women's College Celebrates ‘Swarnakamal’

The Mumbai based College completes 50 years of imparting higher education to women. On this Occasion, the College has organised ‘Swarnakamal’, the Golden Jubilee Celebration event on 3rd December 2022. The function will be presided by the Chief Guest Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra. Professor Ujwala Chakradeo, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of SNDT Women’s University will be the Guest of Honour. The event will be a vibrant, colourful extravaganza of cultural performances based on the history, ethos, milestones, and achievements of the College.

The College was founded in 1972 with 110 students by Smt Kantaben Shah, the erstwhile MLA from Vile Parle constituency. It was named as Nootan Mahila College and was conducted by Bhagini Seva Mandir’s Kumarika Stree Mandal. Eventually the College was taken over by Shri Chandulal Nanavati Women’s Institute and Girls High School. The college was renamed after Smt Maniben Chandulal Nanavati, the well-known freedom fighter who worked closely with Mahatma Gandhi during the freedom struggle. Known fondly as ‘Mani Ba’, she was given the epithet of ‘ Khadi Mata’. “Every girl child should be educated in the country”- is the mission of the Trustees: Smt Himadri S. Nanavati, Chairperson; Shri Shachin J. Nanavati, Treasurer; Smt Usha A. Nanavati, Honorary Joint Secretary and Shri Apurwa J. Nanavati, Member of the Trust.

“Quality and excellence are the major thrust areas of the College. Sa Vidya Ya Vimuktaye – (Knowledge is that which liberates) is the vision that our founders had begun with. Every educated girl liberates not only herself but also her family, society and nation from the shackles of social evils,” opines Smt Himadri S. Nanavati. The Trust celebrates its 75th year coinciding with the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and the Golden Jubilee of the College.

The College offers a wide range of programs from higher secondary level to postgraduate degree in Fashion Design, Management Studies, Commerce, Finance, Travel and Tourism, Economics, Psychology, Sociology and others. Among the Applied Component subjects, Food and Nutrition, and Child Development are offered. The college aims to start STEM related programs in the coming times.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Yogini Sheth, Honorary Secretary of the Managing Committee, says “We believe in the holistic development of our students and work relentlessly towards empowering women so as to be equal partners in the progress of the nation.”

Built on a sprawlingly huge, lush green campus, the College offers the state-of-the-art infrastructure, latest technology-based learning platform, fully digitised office, and a rich library with online / print resources.

“Academic excellence is at the core. Research, Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and new age global skills are must for the ever- changing world of employment, Our highly qualified teaching faculty are fully aware of this need of the hour, they continuously upgrade their knowledge and keep themselves at pace with the new age student- centric methods of teaching- learning processes,” Dr.Rajshree Trivedi, Principal of the College emphasises the need of skill development and acquisition for every student.

For more information visit: https://mnwc.edu.in

